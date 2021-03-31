RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Women’s Senior One Day Trophy Match – April 1st, 2021

Railways Women will take on Bengal Women at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Ground B, on Thursday, in the second semi-final of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021.

Railways come into this contest after defeating Odisha in the quarter-finals by 68 runs. Electing to bat first, the Railways team put up 274/7 in 50 overs, courtesy of Thirush Kamini, Mithali Raj and Sneh Rana all scoring fifty-plus runs. Odisha were then restricted to just 206/9 in 50 overs, thanks to a four-fer by the Railways' Dayalan Hemalatha.

Meanwhile, Bengal will enter this contest on the back of a 28-run win over Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-finals. Bengal rode on Deepti Sharma's 94-run knock to post 205 runs. In reply, Gouher Sultana and Deepti Sharma took three wickets each to bundle MP out for just 177 runs.

Squads to choose from

Railways

Poonam Yadav, Sneh Rana, Bhagwan Singh Rana Thirushkamini Dickeshwashankar Murugesan, Arundhati Reddy, Meghana Srinivasa Rao Sabbineni, Shubhlakshmi Sharma, Shweta Rajaram Mane, Kshama Sudhir Kumar Singh, Swagatika Rath, Mithali Raj, Preeti Bose, Asha B Joy Sobhana, Priyanka Prankrishna Bala, Anjali Sarvani K V Ramana Rao Kesavarajugari, Meghna Vijay Veer Singh, Hemalatha D Dayalan, Kalpana R Venkateswarlu Raavi, Punam Raut, Tanusree Makhan Sarkar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ekta Kundan Singh Bisht, Mona Meshram, Nuzhat Parween

Bengal

Shrayosi Pranay Aich, Gayatri Shiba Pada Mal, Rupa Ashit Dutta, Antara Bishnu Padajana, Tithi Swapan Das, Jhulan Goswami, Ankita Satya Chakrborty, Titas Ranadeep Sadhu, Kashish Vinod Agarwal Agarwal, Saika Mohd lshaque lshaque, Gouher Sultana, Mamata Jayram Kisku, Bristi Susanta Maji, Nisha Suvendu Maji, Paramita Avijit Roy, Aparna Dilip Mondal, Rumeli Dhar, Jhumia Habibur Rahman Khatun, Parna Prabir Paul, Richa Ghosh, Rukmoni Ashok Roy, Shreya Lakhi Khara, Sushmita Basanta Ganguly, Deepti Sharma Bhgwan Sharma Sharma, Prativa Gopal Rana, Dhara Vijay Gujjar, Mita G Paul, Dipa Prabhat Das

Advertisement

Probable Playing XIs

Railways

Arundhati Reddy, Mithali Raj(c), Punam Raut, Poonam Yadav, Thirush Kamini, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Shweta Mane, Sabbineni Meghana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Bengal

Rukmoni Roy, Richa Ghosh, Mamta Kisku, Shrayosi Aich, Mita Paul, Prativa Rana, Parna Prabir Paul, Aparna Mondal(wk), Rumeli Dhar(c), Gouher Sultana, Deepti Sharma

Match details

Match: Railways Women vs Bengal Women, 2nd semi-final

Date and Time: April 1, 2021 at 9.00 AM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Ground B

Pitch Report

A high-scoring encounter is on the cards at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Ground B, with the pitch being a very good one to bat on. Conditions aren't likely to change much during the game, so the team winning the toss would love to bat first and set a big target on the board.

RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion

RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Parna Paul, Nuzhat Parween, Thirush Kamini, Mithali Raj, Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Rumeli Dhar, Gouher Sultana, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

Captain: Deepti Sharma, Vice-captain: Mithali Raj

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nuzhat Parween, Prativa Rana, Mamta Kisku, Mithali Raj, Mita Paul, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Gouher Sultana, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

Captain: Dayalan Hemalatha, Vice-captain: Rajeshwari Gayakwad