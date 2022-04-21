RAI-W vs CHN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for India Women’s Senior T20, Match 12

Railways Women will take on Chandigarh Women in the 12th match of the India Women’s Senior T20 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gujarat on Friday.

Railways Women and Chandigarh Women are in Group C of the tournament. Railways are currently on top of the table, having won both their matches so far. Meanwhile, Chandigarh Women have also won both their games. They are currently fourth in the standings on the basis of net run rate. This could prove to be an interesting encounter.

RAI-W vs CHN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

RAI-W XI

Dayalan Hemalatha, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Mona Meshram, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Poonam Yadav, Preeti Bose, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana (C), Swagatika Rath

CHN-W XI

Aaradhana Bisht, Amanjot Kaur (C), Kashvee Gautam, Kumari Shibi, Manisha Badhan, Monika Pandey, Nandani Sharma, Priyanka Guleria, Parushi Prabhakar, Rajni Devi, Shivangi Yadav (wk)

Match Details

RAI-W vs CHN-W, India Women’s Senior T20, Match 12

Date and Time: April 22, 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gujarat

Pitch Report

This ground is expected to be a pretty nice batting surface and pacers could prove to be crucial. The spinners will prove to be important in taking control of the match in the middle overs.

Today’s RAI-W vs CHN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

N Parween is a reliable wicketkeeper who has been in great form. She has 77 runs over the last two matches and will be hoping to succeed.

Batters

M Pandey scored a half-century in the previous game. She will be expecting another big knock here.

All-rounders

A Sarwani has been in wonderful form with both the bat as well as the ball. She has scored 18 runs and has also scalped two wickets over the last two games. Sarwani could prove to be a wise captaincy choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

A Kaur is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. She scored 50 runs in the last game.

Bowlers

P Bose has wreaked havoc with the ball in hand. She picked up five wickets in the last two games.

Top 5 best players to pick in RAI-W vs CHN-W Dream11 prediction team

P Bose (RAI-W) – 174 points

A Sarwani (RAI-W) – 146 points

N Parween (RAI-W) – 121 points

A Kaur (CHN-W) – 101 points

P Yadav (RAI-W) – 95 points

Important stats for RAI-W vs CHN-W Dream11 prediction team

P Bose: 5 wickets

A Sarwani: 18 runs and 2 wickets

N Parween: 77 runs

A Kaur: 50 runs and 1 wicket

P Yadav: 3 wickets

RAI-W vs CHN-W Dream11 Prediction Today

RAI-W vs CHN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Parween, M Pandey, S Meghana, P Prabhakar, A Sarwani, A Kaur, S Rana, P Bose, P Yadav, K Shibi, R Gayakwad

Captain: A Sarwani Vice-Captain: A Kaur

RAI-W vs CHN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Parween, D Hemalatha, M Pandey, S Meghana, P Prabhakar, A Sarwani, A Kaur, S Rana, P Bose, P Yadav, K Shibi

Captain: N Parween Vice-Captain: P Bose

Edited by Ritwik Kumar