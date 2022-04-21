RAI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Senior Women's T20 2022, Match 10

The 10th match of the Senior Women's T20 2022 will see Railways Women (RAI-W) take on Delhi Women (DEL-W) at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday.

Railways Women have been the team to beat in the competition and rightly so. Sneh Rana and Co. have won two consecutive games this week and will look to sustain their bright start today. But they face a young and talented Delhi side who come into the match on the back of a win over Chandigarh. Although Delhi will start as slight underdogs, they have the resources to flip the script. With valuable points up for grabs, an entertaining game beckons in Rajkot.

RAI-W vs DEL-W Probable Playing 11 Today

RAI-W XI

Sabbhineni Meghana, Swagatika Rath, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Dayalan Hemalata, Sneh Rana (c), Poonam Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Mona Meshram, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh/Preeti Bose and Meghna Singh.

DEL-W XI

Priya Punia, Shweta Sehrawat, Ayushi Soni (c), Soni Yadav, Babita Negi, Simran Bahadur, Laxmi Yadav (wk), Manju Atmaram, Parunika Sisodia, Priya Mishra and Tanisha Singh.

Match Details

RAI-W vs DEL-W, Senior Women's T20 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: 21st April 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is a touch on the slower side. The bowlers will get ample help off the surface with the batters having to bide their time in the middle before shifting gears. The spinners will be key in the middle overs given the turn on offer. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s RAI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nuzhat Parween: Nuzhat Parween had a decent outing against Karnataka, scoring some handy runs in the top order. Parween has been in fine form over the last few seasons with her wicket-keeping ability also holding her in good stead. Given her rich vein of form, she is a good addition to your RAI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Priya Punia: Priya Punia, like Nuzhat, had a good outing in her previous game, guiding Delhi to an easy win over Chandigarh Women. Punia, who is capped internationally, is a technically sound batter who can shift gears at will. With her experience and skill-set bound to come into play, she is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Ayushi Soni: Delhi captain Ayushi Soni is one of the most talented players in the competition. While she is expected to bat in the top order for Delhi, Soni is a threat with the ball too. Given her form and obvious talents, she is a must-have in your RAI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rajeshwari Gayakwad: Rajeshwari Gayakwad didn't pick up any wickets against Karnataka, but was at her accurate and economical best. She has a heap of experience under her belt and has a knack for taking key wickets in the middle overs. With the conditions also playing into her hands, Gayakwad can be backed to put in a better performance today.

Top 3 best players to pick in RAI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team

Swagatika Rath (RAI-W)

Sneh Rana (RAI-W)

Priya Punia (DEL-W)

Important stats for RAI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team

Nuzhat Parween - 55(44) vs Karnataka Women in the previous game

Priya Punia - 74(62) vs Chandigarh Women in the previous game

Poonam Yadav - 2/14 vs Karnataka Women in the previous game

RAI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Senior Women's T20 2022)

RAI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Senior Women's T20 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Parween, M Meshram, S Meghana, P Punia, S Rana, S Dil Bahadur, A Sarwani, A Soni, R Gayakwad, P Yadav and P Sisodia.

Captain: S Meghana. Vice-captain: P Punia.

RAI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Senior Women's T20 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Parween, S Meghana, P Punia, S Sehrawat, S Rana, S Dil Bahadur, A Sarwani, A Soni, R Gayakwad, P Yadav and B Negi.

Captain: S Meghana. Vice-captain: S Rana.

