RAI-W vs JHA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's Senior One Day Trophy Final - Apr 04, 2021

The Final of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021 has Railways Women taking on Jharkhand Women in Rajkot on Sunday.

Both teams have been very impressive in this tournament, although the Railways are undoubtedly the team to beat in this competition.

Led by veteran Mithali Raj, the Railways have a compact unit blessed with some of India's best bowlers in Arundhati Reddy and Rajeshwari Gayakwad. With a solid win over Bengal behind their backs, Railways will fancy a victory in this marquee encounter.

However, their opponents Jharkhand also have a good roster, with their win against Andhra in the semi-finals holding them in good stead.

With the likes of Indrani Roy and Niharika firing on all cylinders, Jharkhand should prove to be a handful for Railways Women in what should be a cracking contest for the mantle of champions.

Squads to choose from

Railways Women

Poonam Yadav, Sneh Rana, Bhagwan Singh Rana Thirushkamini Dickeshwashankar Murugesan, Arundhati Reddy, Meghana Srinivasa Rao Sabbineni, Shubhlakshmi Sharma, Shweta Rajaram Mane, Kshama Sudhir Kumar Singh, Swagatika Rath, Mithali Raj, Preeti Bose, Asha B Joy Sobhana, Priyanka Prankrishna Bala, Anjali Sarvani K V Ramana Rao Kesavarajugari, Meghna Vijay Veer Singh, Hemalatha D Dayalan, Kalpana R Venkateswarlu Raavi, Punam Raut, Tanusree Makhan Sarkar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ekta Kundan Singh Bisht, Mona Meshram, Nuzhat Parween

Jharkhand Women

Niharika Mani Prasad, Urmila Ravilal Kumari, Ruma Kumari Subhash Chandra Mahato, Priti Shankar Kumari, Anamika Prem Kumar Kumari, Durga Kumari Murmu, Sonia Radhey Shyam, Mamta Kumari Paswan, Sunita Kumari Murmu, Pinky Duchu Tirkey, Arti Kanhai Lal Kumari, Sulekha Indradev Kumari, Priyanka Shyam Lal Sawaiyan Sawaiyan, Shanti Jaleshwar Kumari, Israni Dayl Soren, Anjali Raju Das Das, Ashwani Dinesh Kumar Kumari, Rashmi Niral Gudia, Indrani Tarun Roy, Khushbu Nageshwar Kumar Kumari, Devyani Ravinder Prasad Prasad, Priya Satyendra Kumari, Monika Dhani Ram Murmu

Predicted Playing 11

Railways Women

Punam Raut, Thirush Kamini, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Sneh Rana, Mona Meshram, Mithali Raj (C), Swagatika Rath, Asha Sobhana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ekta Bisht and Arundhati Reddy

Jharkhand Women

Rasmi Gudia, Indrani Roy (WK), Ritu Kumari, Sonia Shyam, Durga Murmu, Ashwani Kumari, Niharika Prasad (C), Devyani Prasad, Arti Kumari, Shanti Kumari and Mamta Paswan

Match Details

Match: Railways Women vs Jharkhand Women, Final

Date: April 4, 2021, at 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Pitch Report

A good batting track is on offer with some help available for the bowlers. While the ball should skid on nicely early on, the spinners will come into play as the match progresses.

Wickets in hand will be key for either side with scores of 250 being chased down in this competition. Batting first would be the ideal option as the pitch is expected to slow down with 240-250 being a good total at this venue.

RAI-W vs JHA-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RAI-W vs JHA-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Roy, N Parween, R Gudia, A Kumari, T Kamini, M Raj, M Meshram, Niharika, D Prasad, A Reddy and R Gayakwad

Captain: R Gayakwad, Vice-Captain: Niharika

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Roy, S Rana, R Gudia, A Kumari, R Kumari, M Raj, M Meshram, Niharika, D Prasad, A Reddy and R Gayakwad

Captain: M Raj, Vice-Captain: R Gayakwad