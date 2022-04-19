RAI-W vs KAR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Senior Women's T20 2022, Match 8

The eighth match of the Senior Women's T20 2022 has Railways Women (RAI-W) taking on Karnataka Women (KAR-W) at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday.

Railways had a good start to their Senior Women's T20 2022 campaign with a fine win over Himachal Pradesh. With a lot of balance and experience to fall back on, Railways will be eyeing another win. But they face a decent Karnataka side who haven't had the best of starts to their campaign. However, Karnataka also have some firepower to fall back on in the likes of Veda Krishnamurthy and Challuru Prathyusha. With both teams eyeing the four points on offer, a thrilling game beckons in Rajkot.

RAI-W vs KAR-W Probable Playing 11 Today

RAI-W XI

Sabbhineni Meghana, Swagatika Rath, Nuzhat Parween, Dayalan Hemalata, Sneh Rana (c), Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Mona Meshram, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh and Shani T.

KAR-W XI

Shubha Satish, Rakshitha K, Divya Gnanananda, Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Pratyoosha Kumar (wk), Rameshwari, Challuru Prathyusha, Nikki Prasad, Monica Patel, Chandu Venkateshappa and Akanksha Kohli.

Match Details

RAI-W vs KAR-W, Senior Women's T20 2022, Match 8

Date and Time: 19th April 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game at the venue, the pitch is slightly on the slower side. The batters will look to bide their time in the middle and preserve wickets for the backend of the innings. There should be ample help on offer for the spinners, who will hold all the aces in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 200 being par at the venue.

Today’s RAI-W vs KAR-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nuzhat Parween: Nuzhat Parween has been one of Railways' better batters over the last few seasons. While her wicket-keeping ability is well-documented, Parween's knack for scoring valuable runs in the middle order should earn her a spot in your RAI-W vs KAR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Veda Krishnamurthy: Veda Krishnamurthy didn't have the best of outings in her previous game, failing to get going with the bat. However, Veda is an experienced campaigner who has played in the WBBL as well. Given her experience and skill-set, Veda is a must-have in your RAI-W vs KAR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Arundhati Reddy: Arundhati Reddy has been brilliant in domestic cricket over the last few seasons, impressing with both the bat and ball. Her ability to nail the yorkers and score quick runs in the middle overs should make her one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Rajeshwari Gayakwad: Rajeshwari Gayakwad has been successful in the last few months with the Indian side, delivering with the ball in both the middle and death overs. Gayakwad is decent with the bat too, making her a good option ahead of the game.

Top 3 best players to pick in RAI-W vs KAR-W Dream11 prediction team

Mithali Raj (RAI-W)

Arundhati Reddy (RAI-W)

Challuru Prathyusha (KAR-W)

Important stats for RAI-W vs KAR-W Dream11 prediction team

Veda Krishnamurthy - 875 runs in 76 WT20Is, Average: 18.61

Ekta Bisht - 53 wickets in 42 WT20Is, Average: 14.71

Poonam Yadav - 98 wickets in 72 WT20Is, Average: 15.25

RAI-W vs KAR-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Senior Women's T20 2022)

RAI-W vs KAR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Senior Women's T20 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Parween, V Krishnamurthy, S Meghana, D Hemalatha, D Gnanananda, A Reddy, S Rana, P Challuru, R Gayakwad, M Patel and C Venkateshappa.

Captain: S Rana. Vice-captain: V Krishnamurthy.

RAI-W vs KAR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Senior Women's T20 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Parween, V Krishnamurthy, S Meghana, D Hemalatha, P Kumar, A Reddy, S Rana, P Challuru, R Gayakwad, R Singh and C Venkateshappa.

Captain: V Krishnamurthy. Vice-captain: S Meghana.

Edited by Samya Majumdar