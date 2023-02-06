RAI-W vs KAR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Senior One Day Trophy, Final

Railways Women (RAI-W) will lock horns with Karnataka Women (KAR-W) in the final of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Tuesday, February 7. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RAI-W vs KAR-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Railways Women have entered the final on the back of their 17-run win over Uttarakhand Women in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Karnataka Women were beat Rajasthan Women by 57 runs in the other semi-final.

RAI-W vs KAR-W Match Details, Women's Senior One Day Trophy

The final of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy will be played on February 7 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The match is set to take place at 9:15 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RAI-W vs KAR-W, Women's Senior One Day Trophy, Final

Date and Time: 7th February 2022, 9:15 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Live Streaming and Broadcast: No telecast

RAI-W vs KAR-W Pitch Report

Matches held here have typically been competitive encounters, but bowlers have often had a greater influence on proceedings. The pitch offers plenty of turn, which the spinners will be looking to utilize. The last three matches at the venue have been won by sides batting first.

Last 5 matches (Women's Senior One Day Trophy)

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 271.3

Average second-innings score: 242.6

RAI-W vs KAR-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Railways Women injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Railways Women Probable Playing 11

MR Meshram, SR Mane, Tanuja Kanwer, RN Chaudhari, D Hemalatha, Kshama Singh, NM Parween, Indrani Roy, S Rath, TM Sarkar, Poonam Yadav (c).

Karnataka Women injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Karnataka Women Probable Playing 11

V Krishnamurthy (c), G Divya, SS Pawar, S Sateesh, Shishira Gowda, A Rajesh, Vrinda Dinesh, S Batni, Rameshwari S Gayakwad, Monica Patel, Shreyanka Patil.

RAI-W vs KAR-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

I Roy (2 matches, 47 runs, Average: 23.50)

I Roy could prove to be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your RAI-W vs KAR-W Dream11 fantasy team. She has scored 47 runs in two matches at an average of 23.50.

Top Batter pick

M Meshram (4 matches, 246 runs, Average: 61.50)

M Meshram is her side's second-highest run-scorer in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy with 246 runs in four games at an average of 61.50. She has two half-centuries to her name.

Top All-rounder pick

M Patel (1 match, 6 runs and 2 wicket)

In the only Women's Senior One Day Trophy game she has played so far, M Patel scored six runs and scalped two wickets.

Top Bowler pick

T Kanwer (4 matches, 8 wickets, Average: 13.63)

T Kanwer is the second-highest wicket-taker for Railways Women with eight dismissals to her name in four games.

RAI-W vs KAR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

D Hemalatha

D Hemalatha is the leading run-scorer in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy, having hammered 321 runs in four innings at an average of 80.25 and a strike rate of over 107. Hemalatha has also taken two wickets and should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your RAI-W vs KAR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

S Rath

S Rath, meanwhile, is the leading wicket-taker in the competition with 11 scalps in just four matches at a brilliant average of 9.18. She has also hammered 98 runs at a strike rate of over 112.

5 Must-picks with player stats for RAI-W vs KAR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points D Hemalatha 321 runs and 2 wickets 494 points S Rath 98 runs and 11 wickets 485 points M Meshram 246 runs 339 points T Kanwer 8 wickets 316 points P Bose 4 wickets 200 points

RAI-W vs KAR-W match expert tips

D Hemalatha and S Rath are fabulous all-rounders and the best possible captaincy pairing for your RAI-W vs KAR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

RAI-W vs KAR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head to Head League

RAI-W vs KAR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Final, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: I Roy

Batters: M Meshram, R Chaudhari, V Dinesh, V Krishnamurthy

All-rounders: D Hemalatha (c), S Rath (vc), M Patel

Bowlers: T Kanwer, P Bose, S Pawar

RAI-W vs KAR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Grand League

RAI-W vs KAR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Final, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: I Roy

Batters: M Meshram (c), R Chaudhari, V Dinesh, D Gnananda

All-rounders: D Hemalatha, S Rath

Bowlers: T Kanwer (vc), P Bose, S Pawar, P Yadav

