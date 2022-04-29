RAI-W vs KER-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 Quarter-final 3

Railways Women will take on Kerala Women in the third quarter-final of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 at the CK Pithawala Ground in Surat on Saturday.

Railways Women have remained unbeaten in this competition and have topped Elite Group C. They have won all five of their matches, with most of them being dominant wins.

Meanwhile, Kerala Women finished with four wins and a loss to end up second in Elite Group A.

RAI-W vs KER-W Probable Playing 11 today

Railways Women: Sneh Rana (c), Nuzhat Parween (wk), Poonam Yadav, Swagatika Rath, S Meghana, D Hemalatha, Arundathi Reddy, Ekta Bisht, Punam Raut, Pushpa K, Tanuja P Kanwer

Kerala Women: Akshaya A, Jincy George, Sajana S (c), Minnu Mani, Drishya I V, Mrudhula V S, Keerthy K James, Darsana Mohanan, Sourabhya P, Jipsa V Joseph, Jayalekshmi Dev S J (wk)

Match Details

Match: RAI-W vs KER-W

Date & Time: April 30th 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: C K Pithawala Ground, Surat

Pitch Report

The track at the CK Pithawala Ground in Surat is an excellent one to bat on. Two games have been played at this venue and scores of 167 and 171 have been recorded batting first. Thus, more of the same can be expected from this game and another good batting track is likely to be dished out.

Today’s RAI-W vs KER-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nuzhat Parween is batting really well and has got substantial runs in this tournament. She has been very good behind the stumps too.

Batters

D. Hemalatha seems to be in top form with the bat and can get those big runs. She can also roll her arm over if required.

All-rounders

Minnu Mani is one of the key players for Kerala Women. She can make a big impact with both the bat and the ball.

Bowlers

Poonam Yadav has been amongst the wickets in this T20 competition. The leg-spinner is a vital cog in the Railways Women bowling attack.

Top 5 best players to pick in RAI-W vs KER-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Arundathi Reddy (RAI-W)

Sneh Rana (RAI-W)

Poonam Yadav (RAI-W)

Minnu Mani (KER-W)

Jincy George (KER-W)

RAI-W vs KER-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Railways Women vs Kerala Women - Senior Women’s T20 League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nuzhat Parween, S Meghana, D Hemalatha, Jincy George, Drishya I V, Arundathi Reddy, Minnu Mani, Sneh Rana, Poonam Yadav, Jipsa V Joseph, Keerthy K James

Captain: Sneh Rana Vice-captain: Minnu Mani

Dream11 Team for Railways Women vs Kerala Women - Senior Women’s T20 League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nuzhat Parween, S Meghana, D Hemalatha, Jincy George, Sajana S, Arundathi Reddy, Minnu Mani, Sneh Rana, Poonam Yadav, Jipsa V Joseph, Keerthy K James

Captain: Arundathi Reddy Vice-captain: S Meghana

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee