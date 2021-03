RAI-W vs ODS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Women’s Senior One Day Trophy Match - March 29th, 2021

Railways Women will take on Odisha Women in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy on Monday.

Railways Women have been solid in the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy and finished atop Elite Group B. They have won five games on the bounce, defeating Assam Women by nine wickets in their last encounter.

Odisha Women have also won their last five matches on the trot. In the pre-quarter-finals of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, they beat Mizoram Women by six wickets.

Squads to choose from:

Railways Women

Sabbhineni Meghana, Thirush Kamini, Mona Meshram, Anjali Sarvani, Ravi Kalpana (wk), Tanusree Sarkar, Shubhlakshmi Sharma, Ekta Bisht, Sneh Rana (c), Meghna Singh, Preeti Bose, Kshama Singh, Dayalan Hemalatha

Odisha Women

Madhuri Mehta, Sarita Meher, Madhusmita Behere (c), Anjali Singh, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Sangeeta Khadia, Rameshwari Naik, Sujata Mallik, Rasanara Prawin, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Pragyan Mohanty (wk), D Janaki Reddy, Rajashree Swain, Tanmayee Behera, Rasmita Chinara, Banalata Mallick, Basarani Singh, Louisa Dash, Rani Tudu, Subhra Swain, Kajal Jena, Tarana Pradhan

Predicted Playing XIs

Railways Women

Sabbhineni Meghana, Thirush Kamini, Mona Meshram, Anjali Sarvani, Ravi Kalpana (wk), Tanusree Sarkar, Shubhlakshmi Sharma, Ekta Bisht, Sneh Rana (c), Meghna Singh, Preeti Bose

Odisha Women

Madhuri Mehta, Sarita Meher, Madhusmita Behere (c), Anjali Singh, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Sangeeta Khadia, Rameshwari Naik, Sujata Mallik, Rasanara Prawin, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Pragyan Mohanty (wk)

Match Details

Match: Railways Women vs Odisha Women

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Ground B, Rajkot

Date and Time: 29th March, 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Ground B favors the batters as the ball comes on nicely to the bat. Fast bowlers are expected to get some movement early, with the spinners coming into play as the game progresses.

Women’s Senior One Day Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (RAI-W vs ODS-W)

Ravi Kalpana, Madhuri Mehta, Thirush Kamini, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Madhusmita Behera, Sneh Rana, Ekta Bisht, Sujata Mallik, Rasanara Parwin, Anjali Sarwani

Captain: Sushree Dibyadarshini. Vice-captain: Madhuri Mehta

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ravi Kalpana, Madhuri Mehta, Thirush Kamini, Mona Meshram, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Madhusmita Behera, Sneh Rana, Preeti Bose, Ekta Bisht, Sujata Mallik, Rasanara Parwin

Captain: Madhusmita Behera. Vice-captain: Sneh Rana