RAJ-U19 vs HAR-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Today's Vinoo Mankad Trophy Semi-Final 2

The second semi-final of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2021 will see Rajasthan U-19 take on Haryana U-19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Rajasthan were at their best in the quarter-finals, but they'll face a stern test against Haryana, who have been one of the teams to beat in the competition. Although Haryana will head into this game as the favourites, Rajasthan's depth and balance should hold them in good stead. That should make for a great contest in Ahmedabad.

RAJ-U19 vs HAR-U19 Probable Playing 11s Today

RAJ-U19 XI

Sachin Sundarlal Lakhesar, Dharmveer Kumar Saini, Anirudh Govind Chauhan, Kunal Singh Ajay Rathore (wk), Nikhil Sachdev, Pushpendra Rathore (c), Himanshu Rana, Vinay Ameriya, S Nasrudin Deen and Monty Jaiswal.

HAR-U19 XI

Garv Sangwan, Mayank Shandliya, Nishant Sandhu (c), Ahaan Poddar, Sarvesh Rohilla (wk), Parth Vats, Dinesh Bana, Arun Kumar, Vivek Kumar, Armaan Jakhar and Avinash Singh.

Match Details

Match: RAJ-U19 vs HAR-U19, Vinoo Mankad Trophy Semi-Final 2.

Date and Time: 16th October 2021; 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected at the Narendra Modi Stadium, but there should be some help on offer for the pacers. They could get some swing early on, although the ball could skid on nicely to the bat. As the match progresses, the pitch could get slower, bringing the spinners into play. Both teams will look to chase on winning the toss, with 240-250 likely to be a good total at this venue.

Today’s RAJ-U19 vs HAR-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Singh Rathore: Kunal Singh Rathore has been in fine form in the top order with his ability against spin holding him in good stead. With Rathore's keeping ability also bound to come in handy, he is a handy pick to have in your RAJ-U19 vs HAR-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Ahaan Poddar: Ahaan Poddar, like Rathore, has done well for Haryana in the top order, although he hasn't really got a big one to justify his talent. Given his range of shots and obvious talent, he is a must-have in your RAJ-U19 vs HAR-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Garv Sangwan: Garv Sangwan has led Haryana well, scoring a heap of runs and bagging a lot of wickets. The nature of the pitch in Ahmedabad should suit his skill set, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Bowlers

S Nasrudin Deen: Nasrudin Deen tops the wicket-takers charts with 19 scalps at the time of writing, picking wickets for fun in both powerplay and middle overs for Rajasthan. Given the form he is in, you wouldn't want to ignore Nasrudin Deen in your fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in RAJ-U19 vs HAR-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Nikhil Sachdev (RAJ-U19).

Garv Sangwan (HAR-U19).

S Nasrudin Deen (RAJ-U19).

Key stats for RAJ-U19 vs HAR-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Nikhil Sachdev - 356 runs in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2021.

Arun Kumar - 161 runs in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2021.

S Nasrudin Deen - 19 wickets in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2021.

RAJ-U19 vs HAR-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

RAJ-U19 vs HAR-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Singh Rathore, S Rohilla, N Harish Sachdev, S Sundarlal, A Poddar, P Singh Rathore, M Shandilya, G Sangwan, V Ameriya, S Nasrudin Deen and A Kumar Singh.

Captain: P Singh Rathore. Vice-Captain: G Sangwan.

RAJ-U19 vs HAR-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Singh Rathore, S Rohilla, N Harish Sachdev, D Kumar Saini, A Poddar, P Singh Rathore, M Shandilya, G Sangwan, V Ameriya, S Nasrudin Deen and A Jakhar.

Captain: G Sangwan. Vice-Captain: N Sachdev.

Edited by Bhargav