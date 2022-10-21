RAJ-U19 vs PUN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2022, Semi Final 2

The Semi-Final 2 of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2022 will see Rajasthan Under 19 (RAJ-U19) locking horns with Punjab Under 19 (PUN-U19) at the KCA Cricket Ground in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, October 21. Ahead of this nail-biting match, here's all you need to know about the RAJ-U19 vs PUN-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and pitch reports.

The Punjab Under 19 won their last match against Mumbai Under 19 by three wickets and will be looking to set up a winning streak in the tournament. Rajasthan Under 19, on the other hand, has an in-form and experienced squad.

Rajasthan Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but the Punjab Under 19 have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

RAJ-U19 vs PUN-U19 Match Details

The Semi-Final 2 of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2022 will be played on October 21 at the KCA Cricket Ground in Thiruvananthapuram. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RAJ-U19 vs PUN-U19, Semi Final 2 Match

Date and Time: October 21, 2022, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: KCA Cricket Ground, Thiruvananthapuram

Pitch Report

The surface at the KCA Cricket Ground in Thiruvananthapuram looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this fresh pitch.

RAJ-U19 vs PUN-U19 Form Guide

RAJ-U19 - Won 1 of their last 2 games

PUN-U19 - Won 3 of their last 4 games

RAJ-U19 vs PUN-U19 Probable Playing XI

RAJ-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Meet Bhavsar (wk), PN Jangid, Karan Singh-I, Sumit Godara, Aman Meena, SA Yadav, Deependra Singh, Salaudeen, Vansh Sharma, Prem Parihar, Himanshu Nehra

PUN-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Saksham Singh (wk), Varinder Singh, Mayank Lokesh Gupta, Aryan Anil Bhatia (c), Manroop Joginderpal Singh, Jaskirat Singh, Uday Pratap Saharan, Randeep Singh, A Yadav, Eish Adatala Rao, Garv Kumar

RAJ-U19 vs PUN-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Bhavsar

M Bhavsar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. S Singh is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

V Singh

A Anil Bhatia and V Singh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. P Jangid has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

R Singh

R Singh and U Pratap are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Yadav is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Salaudeen

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Salaudeen and K Ashwini. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. E Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

RAJ-U19 vs PUN-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

R Singh

R Singh is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He smashed 122 runs and took one wicket in the last match.

A Anil Bhatia

Since the pitch looks well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make A Anil Bhatia the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 71 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for RAJ-U19 vs PUN-U19, Semi Final 2 Match

U Pratap

P Jangid

A Anil Bhatia

V Singh

R Singh

Rajasthan Under 19 vs Punjab Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rajasthan Under 19 vs Punjab Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Bhavsar, S Singh

Batters: A Anil Bhatia, V Singh, P Jangid

All-rounders: R Singh, U Pratap, S Yadav

Bowlers: E Singh, K Ashwini, Salaudeen

Rajasthan Under 19 vs Punjab Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Bhavsar

Batters: A Anil Bhatia, V Singh, P Jangid

All-rounders: R Singh, U Pratap

Bowlers: A Singh, K Ashwini, Salaudeen, G Kumar, A Malik

