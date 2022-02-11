RAC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022, Match 9

Rajasthan Club Women (RAC-W) will take on Kalighat Club Women (KAC-W) in the ninth match of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Friday.
Both teams have had inconsistent starts to their Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 campaign. While Rajasthan Club Women have one win and two losses to their name so far, Kalighat Club Women have played two games, winning one and losing the other.
RAC-W vs KAC-W Probable Playing 11 today
Rajasthan Club Women: Sanshita Sumit Bishwas (wk), Dhara Gujjar, Dipa Das, Sweety Divangshi, Priyanka Madhab Sarkar, Rupa Ashit Dutta, Priti Mondal, Ananya Halder, Mouli Manik Mandal, Saika Ishaque, Zoya Laskar
Kalighat Club Women: Gouher Sultana (c), Dyuti Paul (wk), Nisha Suvenda Majhi, Mamata Kisku, Ankita Mahato, Anindita Nath, Puja Adhikary, Pampa Sarkar, Sushmita Paul, Piyali Ghosh, Priyosi Aich
Match Details
RAC-W vs KAC-W, Match 9, Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022
Date & Time: February 11th 2022, 9 AM IST
Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani
Pitch Report
The Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 hasn't been a high-scoring tournament so far. The track at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani has generally assisted the bowlers. While the pacers have found some movement with the new ball, the spinners have got the ball to turn as well.
Today’s RAC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Sanshita Sumit Bishwas has chipped in with 77 runs in three innings. She is also safe behind the stumps.
Batter
Dhara Gujjar has been in good form with both the bat and ball. She has scored 57 runs and picked up two wickets.
All-rounders
Gouher Sultana has scored 50 runs in addition to taking two wickets in as many games.
Anindita Nath has returned with four scalps at an economy rate of 2.75 in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 so far.
Bowler
Mouli Manik Mandal has been superb with the ball, taking six wickets at an economy rate of 2.87.
Top 5 best players to pick in RAC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Mouli Manik Mandal (RAC-W): 225 points
Dhara Gujjar (RAC-W): 193 points
Ananya Halder (RAC-W): 178 points
Gouher Sultana (KAC-W): 160 points
Anindita Nath (KAC-W): 154 points
Important stats for RAC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Dhara Gujjar: 57 runs & 2 wickets
Mouli Manik Mandal: 6 wickets
Ananya Halder: 5 wickets
Gouher Sultana: 50 runs & 2 wickets
Anindita Nath: 4 wickets
RAC-W vs KAC-W Dream 11 Prediction (Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanshita Sumit Bishwas, Mamata Kisku, Dhara Gujjar, Dipa Das, Gouher Sultana, Priyanka madhab Sarkar, Anindita Nath, Puja Adhikary, Ananya Halder, Mouli Manik Mandal, Piyali Ghosh
Captain: Dhara Gujjar. Vice-captain: Gouher Sultana.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanshita Sumit Bishwas, Mamata Kisku, Dhara Gujjar, Dipa Das, Ankita Mahato, Gouher Sultana, Priyanka madhab Sarkar, Anindita Nath, Ananya Halder, Pampa Sarkar, Mouli Manik Mandal
Captain: Anindita Nath. Vice-captain: Mouli Manik Mandal.