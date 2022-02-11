RAC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022, Match 9

Rajasthan Club Women (RAC-W) will take on Kalighat Club Women (KAC-W) in the ninth match of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Friday.

Both teams have had inconsistent starts to their Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 campaign. While Rajasthan Club Women have one win and two losses to their name so far, Kalighat Club Women have played two games, winning one and losing the other.

RAC-W vs KAC-W Probable Playing 11 today

Rajasthan Club Women: Sanshita Sumit Bishwas (wk), Dhara Gujjar, Dipa Das, Sweety Divangshi, Priyanka Madhab Sarkar, Rupa Ashit Dutta, Priti Mondal, Ananya Halder, Mouli Manik Mandal, Saika Ishaque, Zoya Laskar

Kalighat Club Women: Gouher Sultana (c), Dyuti Paul (wk), Nisha Suvenda Majhi, Mamata Kisku, Ankita Mahato, Anindita Nath, Puja Adhikary, Pampa Sarkar, Sushmita Paul, Piyali Ghosh, Priyosi Aich

Match Details

RAC-W vs KAC-W, Match 9, Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022

Date & Time: February 11th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 hasn't been a high-scoring tournament so far. The track at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani has generally assisted the bowlers. While the pacers have found some movement with the new ball, the spinners have got the ball to turn as well.

Today’s RAC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanshita Sumit Bishwas has chipped in with 77 runs in three innings. She is also safe behind the stumps.

Batter

Dhara Gujjar has been in good form with both the bat and ball. She has scored 57 runs and picked up two wickets.

All-rounders

Gouher Sultana has scored 50 runs in addition to taking two wickets in as many games.

Anindita Nath has returned with four scalps at an economy rate of 2.75 in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 so far.

Bowler

Mouli Manik Mandal has been superb with the ball, taking six wickets at an economy rate of 2.87.

Top 5 best players to pick in RAC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Mouli Manik Mandal (RAC-W): 225 points

Dhara Gujjar (RAC-W): 193 points

Ananya Halder (RAC-W): 178 points

Gouher Sultana (KAC-W): 160 points

Anindita Nath (KAC-W): 154 points

Important stats for RAC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Dhara Gujjar: 57 runs & 2 wickets

Mouli Manik Mandal: 6 wickets

Ananya Halder: 5 wickets

Gouher Sultana: 50 runs & 2 wickets

Anindita Nath: 4 wickets

RAC-W vs KAC-W Dream 11 Prediction (Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022)

Dream11 Team for Rajasthan Club Women vs Kalighat Club Women - Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanshita Sumit Bishwas, Mamata Kisku, Dhara Gujjar, Dipa Das, Gouher Sultana, Priyanka madhab Sarkar, Anindita Nath, Puja Adhikary, Ananya Halder, Mouli Manik Mandal, Piyali Ghosh

Captain: Dhara Gujjar. Vice-captain: Gouher Sultana.

Dream11 Team for Rajasthan Club Women vs Kalighat Club Women - Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanshita Sumit Bishwas, Mamata Kisku, Dhara Gujjar, Dipa Das, Ankita Mahato, Gouher Sultana, Priyanka madhab Sarkar, Anindita Nath, Ananya Halder, Pampa Sarkar, Mouli Manik Mandal

Captain: Anindita Nath. Vice-captain: Mouli Manik Mandal.

Edited by Samya Majumdar