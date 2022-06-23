RAN vs BOK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 16

The Ranchi Raiders (RAN) will take on the Bokaro Blasters (BOK) in the 16th match of the BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022 on Thursday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Both Ranchi Raiders and Bokaro Blasters are among the strongest teams in this year's tournament as they have continuously won their last few matches. The Ranchi Raiders won their last match against the Jamshedpur Jugglers by 10 runs and the Bokaro Blasters lost their last match to the Dumka Daredevils by six wickets.

The Bokaro Blasters will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Ranchi Raiders are expected to win the match.

RAN vs BOK Probable Playing XI

RAN Playing XI

Sumit Kumar (c & wk), Mohit Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Amardeep Singh, Himanshu Gupta, Himanshu KR, Bal Krishna, Ravi Yadav-II, Rishu Chauhan, Sonu Kr-Singh, Monu Kumar

BOK Playing XI

Bhanu Anand (wk), Satya Setu, Vishal Singh, Pratik Bhagat, Sachin Tiwary, Vikash Singh, Aditya Singh, Arpit Yadav, Saurabh Sekhar, Aaryamaan Lala, Pankaj Yadav

Match Details

RAN vs BOK, BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 16

Date and Time: June 23, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

RAN vs BOK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Minz, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches. He smashed 74 runs in the last match against the Jamshedpur Jugglers.

Batters

S Setu and A Sinha are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Yadav is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

H Rana and V Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. V Singh smashed 15 runs in just nine balls and took four wickets in the last match against the Jamshedpur Jugglers.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Yadav and S Sekhar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Yadav is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in RAN vs BOK Dream11 prediction team

S Yadav (RAN)

V Singh (BOK)

H Rana (RAN)

RAN vs BOK: Important stats for Dream11 team

V Singh - 23 runs and 10 wickets

S Sekhar - Eight wickets

S Yadav - 33 runs and 12 wickets

RAN vs BOK Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: R Minz, A Sinha, S Setu, A Yadav, V Singh, M Quraishi, H Rana, S Sekhar, P Yadav, A Yadav, S Yadav

Captain: V Singh Vice Captain: S Yadav

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: R Minz, A Sinha, S Setu, V Singh, M Quraishi, A Kumar, H Rana, S Sekhar, A Yadav, S Yadav

Captain: S Yadav Vice Captain: V Singh

