RAN vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand T20 League Match - Sep 20th, 2020

Ranchi Raiders will face Bokaro Blasters in the Jharkhand T20 League on Sunday with the latter eyeing top spot in the table.

Bokaro Blasters will hope to repeat their previous performance where they successfully chased down 129 against Jamshedpur Jugglers.

On the other hand, Ranchi Raiders are off to a slow start in the league and have won a solitary game after three fixtures. Thus, they would be hoping to turn things around against Bokaro Blasters.

And, with the league stages entering its home stretch, one reckons that the Raiders might pull off all the stops to establish a foothold in the competition, thereby setting the stage for a cracking contest against Bokaro Blasters.

Squads to choose from

Ranchi Raiders

Pankaj Kumar, Yash Bhagat, Aayush Ojha, Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar, Satyendra Prajapati, Shikhar Mohan, Aditya Singh, Harsh Rana, Roni Kumar, Suman Dutt-Singh, Ashish Kumar Choubay, Manishi, Prem Kumar-Singh, Rishav Raj and Vivek Anand.

Bokaro Blasters

Kumar Kushagra, Ankit Raj Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Choursaiya, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Partik Rajan, Nityanand Kashyap, Mohammed Asif Mansoori, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pankaj Yadav-II, Pratik Kumar and Ashish Kumar Jr.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ranchi Raiders

Pankaj Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Satyendra Prajapati, Shikhar Mohan, Suman Dutt-Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Prem Kumar-Singh, Vivek Anand and Manishi.

Bokaro Blasters

Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Yuvraj Kumar, Vikash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Nityanand Kashyap and Ashish Kumar.

Match Details

Match: Ranchi Raiders vs Bokaro Blasters

Date: 20th September at 9:30 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pitch has remained sporting and has accorded the batsmen and bowlers an equal chance to create an impact. Though rain might again play spoilsport, one can expect the side batting first to enjoy a slight advantage, considering the most recent games that have transpired at this venue.

Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RAN vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Kumar, K Kushagra, K Deobrat, A Sen, V Vishal, A Singh, Y Kumar, V Singh, V Anand, Manishi, A Kumar-Jr

Captain: A Singh Vice-captain: Y Kumar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Kumar, R Singh, K Deobrat, A Sen, V Vishal, A Singh, Y Kumar, R Kumar, V Anand, Manishi, P Kumar

Captain: A Singh Vice-captain: K Deobrat