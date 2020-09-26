RAN vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand T20 League Match - Sep 27th, 2020

Ranchi Raiders will take on Bokaro Blasters in match 25 of the Jharkhand T20 League on Sunday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.
Both the teams are coming into this clash after a victory each against the Dhanbad Dynamos. Bokaro Blasters are well placed on the points table with 10 points in seven games while the Ranchi based outfit have eight points from eight games.
Bokaro Blasters have an extra game in hand and will look to consolidate their stay at the top of the IPL 2020 points table by registering a victory against the Ranchi Raiders. On the other hand, Ranchi are desperately in need of a win to sneak into the top four, and one can expect them to put on quite show.
Squads to choose from
Ranchi Raiders
Pankaj Kumar, Yash Bhagat, Aayush Ojha, Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar, Satyendra Prajapati, Shikhar Mohan, Aditya Singh, Harsh Rana, Roni Kumar, Suman Dutt-Singh, Ashish Kumar Choubay, Manishi, Prem Kumar-Singh, Rishav Raj and Vivek Anand.
Bokaro Blasters
Kumar Kushagra, Ankit Raj Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Choursaiya, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Partik Rajan, Nityanand Kashyap, Mohammed Asif Mansoori, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pankaj Yadav-II, Pratik Kumar and Ashish Kumar Jr.
Predicted Playing XI’s
Ranchi Raiders
Pankaj Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Satyendra Prajapati, Shikhar Mohan, Suman Dutt-Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Prem Kumar-Singh, Vivek Anand and Manishi.
Bokaro Blasters
Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Yuvraj Kumar, Vikash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Nityanand Kashyap and Ashish Kumar.
Match Details
Match: Ranchi Raiders vs Bokaro Blasters
Date: 27th September at 9:30 AM IST
Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Pitch Report
The pitch at JSCA International Stadium Complex has remained neutral throughout the tournament. The sides batting first have managed to get a decent total of 120-140 on the board. However, with rain on the cards, the team batting first will probably need to score a little bit more.
Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Kumar, K Deobrat, A Sen, V Vishal, S Mohan, P Ranjan, Y Kumar, V Singh, V Anand, Manishi and P Kumar Singh.
Captain: V Vishal Vice-captain: V Singh
Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Kumar, K Kushagra, A Sen, V Vishal, S Mohan, P Ranjan, Y Kumar, A Singh, V Anand, Manishi and Ashish Kumar Jr.
Captain: V Anand Vice-captain: A Singh