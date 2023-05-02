RAN vs CHA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s JOMA Caribbean T10 match - May 3rd, 2023

Rangers (RAN) and Chargers (CHA) will lock horns in the first game of the JOMA Caribbean T10 league on Wednesday, May 3. The RAN vs CHA match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Both teams will be looking to start their campaign with a win in their opening fixture. The Chargers will be led by experienced leg spinner Hayden Walsh, while Kofi James will lead the Rangers in this tournament.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for RAN vs CHA. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Orlando Peters (CHA) - 7.5 Credits

Orlando Peters is an experienced campaigner who could prove to be an absolute steal pick in 7.5 credits for the RAN vs CHA Dream11 team.

Having played 15 T20 games, the right-handed batter has amassed 226 runs with a best score of 67*, an average of 22.60 and a strike rate of 114.14.

If needed, he can bowl some useful overs of medium-pace bowling as well.

#2 Yannick Ottley (RAN) - 8.5 Credits

With his impressive stats with both bat and ball, Yannick Ottley is an excellent choice to multiply your points in the RAN vs CHA fantasy team.

In 15 T20 matches, Ottley has scored 141 runs at an average of 35.25 and a strike rate of 133.01. He is also handy with the ball and has picked up 12 wickets at a terrific economy rate of 6.33.

#1 Hayden Walsh (CHA) - 9 Credits

Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Hayden Walsh could prove to be a potential game-changer for your RAN vs CHA Dream11 team. In his 38 international matches, the 31-year-old leg spinner has notched up 31 wickets, bowling at an impressive economy rate of 7.93.

He is very precise with his lines and lengths and his wicket-taking ability could fetch a lot of fantasy points for you in this game.

