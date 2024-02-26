RAN vs COV Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – February 26, 2024  

Rangpur Riders (RAN) and Comilla Victorians (COV) face each other in the Qualifier 1 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Monday, February 26, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The Riders ended the league stage atop the points table with 18 points, thanks to nine wins in 12 games. The Victorians, meanwhile, won eight games in the first round.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your RAN vs COV Dream11 fantasy team:

#3 Shakib Al Hasan (RAN) – 9 credits

Captains' Day - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Shakib Al Hasan made a slow start to BPL 2024 but has been at his best recently. He has arguably been the standout batter for the Riders, taking 17 wickets in 11 games at an economy rate of 6.23.

Shakib has also racked up 249 runs at an average of 27.66 and a strike rate of 168.24, with two fifties. Hence, fantasy users should not leave him out of their RAN vs COV Dream11 fantasy team.

#2 Mahedi Hasan (RAN) – 8.5 credits

New Zealand v Bangladesh - Men's T20 Game 1

Mahedi Hasan has been an asset for the Riders in the ongoing edition of the T20 tournament.

In 12 games, the off-break bowler has taken 15 wickets at an economy rate of 6.99. Mahedi has also done his job with the bat, scoring 158 runs at an average of 22.57 and a strike rate of 153.39. Hence, he should be included in your RAN vs COV Dream11 team.

#1 Mohammad Nabi (RAN) – 8.5 credits

England & Afghanistan Net Sessions - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Mohammad Nabi has rejoined the Riders after taking part in the Afghanistan’s ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka.

The 39-year-old has been stupendous for his team in BPL 2024. In seven games, the veteran has taken as many wickets at an economy rate of 5.69. Nabi has also scored 110 runs, with a top score of 50. Hence, he should be a part of your RAN vs COV Dream11 fantasy team.

