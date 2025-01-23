RAN vs DBR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh T20 Premier League 2024, Match 31

The 31st match of the Bangladesh T20 Premier League 2024 will see Rangpur Riders (RAN) squaring off against Durbar Rajshahi (DBR) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Thursday, January 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RAN vs DBR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Rangpur Riders have won all of their last eight matches. They won their last match against Chittagong Kings by 33 runs. Durbar Rajshahi, on the other hand, have won three of their last nine matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to Chittagong Kings by 111 runs.

The two teams have played a total of 6 head-to-head matches. Both have won three matches each.

RAN vs DBR Match Details

The 31st match of the Bangladesh T20 Premier League 2024 will be played on January 23 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RAN vs DBR, 31st Match

Date and Time: 23rd January, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Pitch Report

The pitch at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram is good for both batters and bowlers. Team winning the toss should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing in initial overs. Fans can expect a good scoring match with wickets falling from both the ends. The last match played at this venue was between Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers, where a total of 327 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

RAN vs DBR Form Guide

RAN - Won 8 of their last 8 matches

DBR - Won 3 of their last 9 matches

RAN vs DBR Probable Playing XI

RAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Irfan Sukkur, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Akif Javed, Towfiq Khan, Rakibul Hasan, Khushdil Shah, Rejaur Rahman Raza, Iftikhar Ahmed

DBR Playing XI

No injury updates

Jishan Alam, Akbar Ali (wk), Anamul Haque Enam, Yasir Ali (c), L Samarakoon, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Sabbir Hossain, R Burl, Hasan Murad, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

RAN vs DBR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Hasan

N Hasan is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. M Haris is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

A Haque

S Hassan and A Haque are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Both are crucial for today's match. A Haque is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 345 runs in the last nine matches. Y Ali Chowdhury is another good batter pick for today's match. He has smashed 271 runs in the last nine matches.

All-rounders

K Shah

I Ahmed and K Shah are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players will play crucial roles in today's match. K Shah will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 274 runs and taken 11 wickets in the last eight matches. J Alam is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

T Ahmed

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Javed and T Ahmed. Both can take a lot of wickets at this venue. T Ahmed has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken 20 wickets and smashed 13 runs in the last nine matches. S Islam is another good bowler pick for today's match.

RAN vs DBR match captain and vice-captain choices

K Shah

K Shah is the most crucial pick from Rangpur Riders as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. Fans can expect a lot of points from him today. He has smashed 274 runs and taken 11 wickets in the last eight matches.

T Ahmed

T Ahmed is one of the most crucial picks from the Durbar Rajshahi squad. He is in top form and has been taking wickets in almost every match. Fans can make him captain in some grand league matches. He has taken 20 wickets in the last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for RAN vs DBR, 31st Match

A Haque

T Ahmed

A Javed

I Ahmed

J Alam

Rangpur Riders vs Durbar Rajshahi Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Rangpur Riders vs Durbar Rajshahi Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Haris

Batters: A Haque, S Hassan, Y Ali Chowdhury

All-rounders: K Shah, I Ahmed, J Alam, R Burl, M Shak Hasan

Bowlers: T Ahmed, A Javed

Rangpur Riders vs Durbar Rajshahi Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Hasan

Batters: A Haque, S Hassan

All-rounders: K Shah, I Ahmed, J Alam, R Burl, M Shak Hasan

Bowlers: T Ahmed, A Javed, S Islam

