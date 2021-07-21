RAN vs DHA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Jharkhand T20 match - July 22nd, 2021

The Ranchi Raiders will take to the battlefield against the Dhanbad Dynamos in Match No. 12 of the Jharkhand T20 League on July 22 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

After losing their season opener, the Ranchi Raiders have found a winning mantra with two back-to-back wins thereafter. With two wins and one loss to their name, the Ranchi Raiders are second in the points table.

Meanwhile, the Dhanbad Dynamos had to suffer two straight losses initially. But they came out strong in their third match to secure their first points and made a statement that they were no underdogs this season. They currently find themselves fitted in the fourth position in the points table.

On that note, let us look at the three players you can pick as the captain and vice-captain for the clash between the Ranchi Raiders and the Dhanbad Dynamos in the Jharkhand T20 League.

#3 Satya Setu

Dhanbad Dynamos batsman Satya Setu is their second-highest run-scorer in the Jharkhand T20 League 2021 thus far. He has scored 81 runs from three innings with an average of 40.5 and a strike rate of 120.89. The right-handed batsman struck an unbeaten 56 off just 34 deliveries against the Bokaro Blasters, striking at a rate of 164.7.

#2 Aryaman Sen

The right-handed opening batsman of the Ranchi Raiders is one of the brightest prospects to watch out for in the Jharkhand T20 League 2021. In three innings thus far, Aryaman has scored 94 runs at an average of over 30. This has made him the highest run-producer for his team.

Sen's best knock of the season came only a few days ago when he scored 46 runs off just 31 balls at a soaring average of 148.38.

#1 Kaushal Singh

Kaushal Singh is a seasoned campaigner in the Jharkhand circuit. Proving his worth, Singh is so far the most valuable player for Dhanbad Dynamos, being the highest run-scorer as well as the highest wicket-taker.

The right-handed batsman has scored 110 runs in just two innings with a thundering strike rate of over 200. The hard-hitting machine is also among the wickets column with three wickets to his name. The Dhanbad Dynamos' success in the Jharkhand T20 League 2021 depends a lot on his performances.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar