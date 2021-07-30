RAN vs DHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For Jharkhand T20, Match 27

Ranchi Raiders will be up against Dhanbad Dynamos in the 27th match of Jharkhand T20 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.

The Ranchi Raiders have won six out of their eight Jharkhand T20 matches and are currently placed at the top of the points table. They defeated the Dumka Daredevils by seven wickets in their last match. Dhanbad Dynamos, on the other hand, have won four out of their eight matches and are currently placed in fourth spot in the Jharkhand T20 points table. They won their last match against the Jamshedpur Jugglers by 10 wickets via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

RAN vs DHA Probable Playing 11 Today

RAN XI

Supriyo Chakraborty (C), Aryaman Sen, Pankaj Kumar (WK), Sachin Tiwary, Alok Sharma, Prem Kumar Singh, Deepak Singh, Ravi Yadav, Harsh Rana, Manishi, Rounak Kumar.

DHA XI

Nazim Siddiqui (C), Aryan Hooda, Vijay Jena (WK), Kaushal Singh, Satya Setu, Sahil Raj, Prem Kumar, Yuvraj Kumar, Vikash Kumar, Abhishek Yadav, Md Asif Mansoori.

Match Details

RAN vs DHA, Match 27, Jharkhand T20

Date and Time: 30th July 2021, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium has been much more supportive of the bowlers compared to the batsmen. Batting second should be the preferred option as the last three out of the four matches at the venue have been won by the chasing teams. The average first innings score in the last two matches played on this ground is 139 runs.

Today’s RAN vs DHA Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Pankaj Kumar: He has been in brilliant form with the bat this season, scoring 239 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 181 plus in eight matches. He is also the leading run-scorer for the Ranchi Raiders in the Jharkhand T20.

Batsmen

Satya Setu: Setu is a quality batsman who can single-handedly win games for his side. He has scored 213 runs at a strike rate of 117.03 in seven innings and can score big in the upcoming match.

Aryaman Sen: He has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Ranchi Raiders this season, scoring 192 runs at a strike rate of 114.97 in eight matches.

All-rounders

Supriyo Chakraborty: He has impressed everyone with his all-around performances this season. Chakraborty has scored 155 runs at a strike rate of 131.35 and picked up 12 wickets in eight outings.

Sahil Raj: Raj can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming Jharkhand T20 match. He has scored 65 runs while also picking up 10 wickets at an economy rate of just 6.71 in eight matches.

Bowlers

Rounak Kumar: He has bowled pretty well this season, picking up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 6.10 in eight matches. He is someone who can scalp wickets at regular intervals for his side.

Md Asif Mansoori: Mansoori has been in decent form with the ball in the last couple of Jharkhand T20 matches. He has also picked up six wickets at an economy rate of just 5.77 in seven matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in RAN vs DHA Dream11 prediction team

Supriyo Chakraborty (RAN) - 602 points

Pankaj Kumar (RAN) - 491 points

Sahil Raj (DHA) - 476 points

Rounak Kumar (RAN) - 357 points

Kaushal Singh (DHA) - 347 points

Important stats for RAN vs DHA Dream11 prediction team

Supriyo Chakraborty: 155 runs and 12 wickets in eight matches; SR - 131.35 and ER - 7.83

Satya Setu: 213 runs in eight matches; SR - 117.03

Pankaj Kumar: 239 runs in eight matches; SR - 181.06

Sahil Raj: 65 runs and 10 wickets in eight matches; SR - 92.85 and ER - 6.71

Rounak Kumar: 11 wickets in eight matches; ER - 6.10

RAN vs DHA Dream11 Prediction Today (Jharkhand T20)

RAN vs DHA Dream11 Prediction - Jharkhand T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nazim Siddiqui, Pankaj Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Alok Sharma, Satya Setu, Kaushal Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Sahil Raj, Manishi, Vikash Kumar, Rounak Kumar.

Captain: Supriyo Chakraborty. Vice-captain: Kaushal Singh.

RAN vs DHA Dream11 Prediction - Jharkhand T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pankaj Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Alok Sharma, Satya Setu, Kaushal Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Yuvraj Kumar, Sahil Raj, Manishi, Vikash Kumar, Rounak Kumar.

Captain: Supriyo Chakraborty. Vice-captain: Sahil Raj.

Edited by Samya Majumdar