RAN vs DHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 12

The Ranchi Raiders (RAN) will take on the Dhanbad Dynamos (DHA) in the 12th match of the BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022 on Tuesday, June 21. The JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi will host this contest.

The Dhanbad Dynamos beat the Dumka Daredevils by seven wickets in their last match and will look to continue their good form. The Ranchi Raiders, meanwhile, are the strongest team in this year's tournament and won their last match against the Singhbhum Strikers by seven wickets.

The Dynamos will give it their all to win the match and grab a second successive victory, but the Raiders are expected to win the match.

RAN vs DHA Probable Playing XI

RAN Playing XI

Robin Minz (wk), Arvind Kumar, Arnav Sinha (c), Abhishek Yadav, Himanshu-S, Harsh Rana, Sachin Yadav, Ayush Kumar, Md Kounain Quraishi, Ajay-Sonu-T, Aman Kr Singh.

DHA Playing XI

Shresth Sagar (wk), Vikash Vishal, Wilfred Beng, Rahil Khan, Amit Gupta, Ankit Kumar, Yuvraj Kumar, Abhishek Choudhury, Amit Kumar-II, Pratik Ranjan, Vivekanand Tiwary.

Match Details

Match: RAN vs DHA, BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 12.

Date and Time: 21st June 2022, 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex is batting-friendly and the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game and both teams will likely aim to chase after winning the toss.

RAN vs DHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Kumar, who played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper option for your Dream11 side for today's match. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points with his solid work behind the stumps.

Kumar smashed 40 runs in the last match against the Singhbhum Strikers.

Batters

V Vishal and A Sinha are the two best batsmen picks for your Dream11 team. A Yadav is another good pick as well. All three will bat in the top order and have performed really well in recent matches.

All-rounders

H Rana and A Kumar are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team for today's game. Both are likely to bat in the top order and are also expected to complete their quota of overs. Y Kumar is another good pick as well.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for your Dream11 team for today's game are V Tiwary and P Ranjan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to pick up wickets in the death overs. S Yadav is another good pick for your team.

Top players to pick in RAN vs DHA Dream11 prediction team

Y Kumar (Dhanbad Dynamos).

H Rana (Ranchi Raiders).

S Yadav (Ranchi Raiders).

RAN vs DHA: Important stats for Dream11 team

H Rana - 20 runs and four wickets.

A Sinha - 88 runs.

S Yadav - 24 runs and six wickets.

RAN vs DHA Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022)

Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Arvind Kumar, V Vishal, A Sinha, A Yadav, Ayush Kumar, H Rana, Y Kumar, M Quraishi, V Tiwary, P Ranjan, S Yadav.

Captain: H Rana | Vice Captain: S Yadav.

Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos Fanatsy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Arvind Kumar, V Vishal, A Sinha, P Kumar, Ayush Kumar, H Rana, Y Kumar, M Quraishi, V Tiwary, P Ranjan, S Yadav.

Captain: H Rana | Vice Captain: Y Kumar.

