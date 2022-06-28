RAN vs DHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 Match 27

Ranchi Raiders will take on Dhanbad Dynamos in match number 27 of the Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Wednesday.

Ranchi Raiders have had an indifferent run in this tournament. They have four wins and as many losses so far. On the other hand, Dhanbad Dynamos have won three games, lost four and one game ended in a tie. Both teams will be in search of some consistency ahead of the upcoming fixture.

RAN vs DHA Probable Playing 11 today

Ranchi Raiders: Arvind Kumar, Robin Minz (wk), Arnav Sinha (c), Abhishek Yadav, Himanshu-S, Harsh Rana, Md Kounain Quraishi, Sachin Yadav, Ajit Kumar Singh, Ajay-Sonu-T, Om Singh

Dhanbad Dynamos: Shresth Sagar (wk), Vikash Vishal (c), Wilfred Beng, Prakash Munda, Yuvraj Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Vivekanand Tiwari, Amit Kumar-II, Raunak Kumar, Sheet Kumar

Match Details

Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022, Match 27

Date & Time: June 29, 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi is likely to be a good one to bat on. In addition, the spinners could get some assistance. A score of around 150 could be par.

Today’s RAN vs DHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Robin Minz is batting well and has accumulated 158 runs at a strike rate of 153.40.

Batters

Vikash Vishal seems to be in good touch with the bat and has scored 185 runs while striking at 125.00.

All-rounders

Harsh Rana has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has taken eight wickets and has chipped in with 43 runs with the bat.

Bowlers

Sachin Yadav is at the top of the wicket-takers charts and has returned with 13 wickets. He has also scored 74 runs at a strike rate of 123.33.

Pratik Ranjan has been excellent with the ball and has picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 5.42.

Top 5 best players to pick in RAN vs DHA Dream11 Prediction Team

Sachin Yadav (RAN): 510 points

Pratik Ranjan (DHA): 382 points

Abhishek Yadav (RAN): 358 points

Harsh Rana (RAN): 332 points

Yuvraj Kumar (DHA): 315 points

Important stats for RAN vs DHA Dream11 Prediction Team

Sachin Yadav: 74 runs & 13 wickets

Abhishek Yadav: 10 wickets

Harsh Rana: 43 runs & 8 wickets

Vikash Vishal: 185 runs

Pratik Ranjan: 9 wickets

Yuvraj Kumar: 9 wickets

RAN vs DHA Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos - Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Robin Minz, Prakash Munda, Vikash Vishal, Abhishek Yadav, Arnav Sinha, Yuvraj Kumar, Harsh Rana, Pratik Ranjan, Vivekanand Tiwari, Sachin Yadav, Ajay-Sonu-T

Captain: Harsh Rana Vice-captain: Pratik Ranjan

Dream11 Team for Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos - Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Robin Minz, Shresth Sagar, Vikash Vishal, Abhishek Yadav, Arnav Sinha, Ankit Kumar, Yuvraj Kumar, Harsh Rana, Pratik Ranjan, Sachin Yadav, Ajay-Sonu-T

Captain: Sachin Yadav Vice-captain: Yuvraj Kumar

