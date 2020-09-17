RAN vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand T20 League Match - Sep 19th, 2020

The opening fixture of the day in the ongoing Jharkhand T20 League will be between Ranchi Raiders and Dhanbad Dynamos.

The Ranchi Raiders have played two matches so far, winning one and losing the other. The team lost their first game in the league after failing to put up a challenging total on the board against Singhbum Strickers. In their second game, the Raiders bounced back and scored 141 runs before winning the match by 10 runs.

Meanwhile, Dhanbad Dynamos lost both the games they have played so far. The team is struggling to get the right combination. The Dynamos will be looking to break their losing streak with a victory over Ranchi.

Squads to choose from

Ranchi Raiders

Pankaj Kumar, Yash Bhagat, Aayush Ojha, Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar, Satyendra Prajapati, Shikhar Mohan, Aditya Singh, Harsh Rana, Roni Kumar, Suman Dutt-Singh, Ashish Kumar Choubay, Manishi, Prem Kumar-Singh, Rishav Raj and Vivek Anand.

Dhanbad Dynamos

Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Shahib Rizvi, Satya Setu, Shubham Singh Jr, Kumar Ankit, Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh, Aman Kumar, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Vikas Kumar, Shubham Singh Sr, Chandan Kumar Mukhi, Abhishek Choudhary and Abhishek Yadav.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI's

Ranchi Raiders

Pankaj Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Satyendra Prajapati, Shikhar Mohan, Suman Dutt-Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Prem Kumar-Singh, Vivek Anand and Manishi.

Dhanbad Dynamos

Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Shahib Rizvi, Satya Setu, Shubham Singh Jr, Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Chandan Kumar and Abhishek Yadav.

Match Details

Match: Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos

Date: 19 September at 9:30 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

During the last few games, we've witnessed a fair contest between bat and ball. The team batting first will have to score over 160 to be confident of their total. The weather forecast suggests there will be clouds over the stadium at the time of the game. Rain interruptions are a possibility in this match.

Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RAN vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Siddiqui, S Setu, S Singh-Jr, A Sen, K Singh, S Raj, R Kumar, A Singh, J P Yadav, Manishi and P Kumar Singh.

Captain: S Raj Vice-Captain: J P Yadav

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Kumar, S Rizvi, S Singh-Jr, A Sen, V Singh, S Raj, R Kumar, A Singh, J P Yadav, Manishi and A Yadav.

Captain: A Sen Vice-Captain: A Singh