RAN vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand T20 League Match - Sep 26th, 2020

The Dhanbad Dynamos will look to maintain their position at the top of the points table when they face off against the Ranchi Raiders in the 23rd match of the Jharkhand T20 League.

The Dynamos have looked in top nick so far in the competition, with five wins from seven matches while the Raiders have three wins from their league stage matches thus far.

Both these sides will be coming into this contest on the back of wins, and they'll be hoping to maintain the winning momentum with a victory from this game. The two sides have already met once in the tournament, a match in which the Dynamos scraped through to a two-wicket win.

With two in-form sides clashing in this encounter, we're going to be treated to a thriller!

Squads to choose from

Ranchi Raiders

Pankaj Kumar, Yash Bhagat, Aayush Ojha, Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar, Satyendra Prajapati, Shikhar Mohan, Aditya Singh, Harsh Rana, Roni Kumar, Suman Dutt-Singh, Ashish Kumar Choubay, Manishi, Prem Kumar-Singh, Rishav Raj and Vivek Anand.

Dhanbad Dynamos

Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Shahib Rizvi, Satya Setu, Shubham Singh Jr, Kumar Ankit, Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh, Aman Kumar, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Vikas Kumar, Shubham Singh Sr, Chandan Kumar Mukhi, Abhishek Choudhary and Abhishek Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI’s

Ranchi Raiders

Pankaj Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Satyendra Prajapati, Shikhar Mohan, Suman Dutt-Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Prem Kumar-Singh, Vivek Anand and Manishi.

Dhanbad Dynamos

Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Shahib Rizvi, Satya Setu, Shubham Singh Jr, Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Chandan Kumar and Abhishek Yadav.

Match Details

Match: Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos

Date: 26th September at 9:30 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The track at this stadium has supported strokemaking throughout. Batsmen have enjoyed the ball coming onto the bat, and a score of 160-170 could be a solid total to defend for the bowlers.

Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RAN vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Siddiqui, S Setu, A Sen, S Prajapati, S Mohan, K Singh, V Singh, A Singh, J P Yadav, P Kumar-Singh and V Anand.

Captain: V Anand Vice-captain: A Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Kumar, S Setu, A Sen, S Prajapati, S Mohan, S Raj, V Singh, A Singh, J P Yadav, Manishi and V Anand.

Captain: A Singh Vice-captain: Manishi