RAN vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Jharkhand T20 Match - July 22nd, 2021

The Ranchi Raiders will take on Dhanbad Dynamos in the 12th match of the Jharkhand T20 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Thursday.

The Ranchi Raiders started their Jharkhand T20 campaign with a three-wicket loss to the Bokaro Blasters. However, they bounced back strongly over the next couple of games, beating the Singhbhum Strikers by 42 runs and following it up with a 14-run win over Dumka Daredevils in their last outing. The Ranchi Raiders will be eager to extend their winning streak when they lock horns with Dhanbad Dynamos in their upcoming fixture.

Dhanbad Dynamos, on the other hand, have won just one of their three matches and currently find themselves rock-bottom in the Jharkhand T20 standings. After losing their first two matches against the Dumka Daredevils and the Bokaro Blasters, they finally registered their first win in the form of an eight-wicket triumph over the Jamshedpur Jugglers. Dhanbad will be looking forward to building on that win on Thursday.

Squads to choose from:

Ranchi Raiders

Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar Singh, Aditya Singh, Pankaj Kumar (wk), Supriyo Chakraborty (c), Roni Kumar, Ravi Yadav, Harsh Rana, Manishi, Rounak Kumar, Alok Sharma, Rishav Raj, Umar Mallick, Sachin Tiwary

Dhanbad Dynamos

Aryan Hooda, Kumar Ankit, Satya Setu, Yuvraj Kumar, Abhishek Choudhary, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Vikash Kumar, Abhishek Yadav, Anirban Chatterjee, Sahil Raj, Shakti Singh, Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena

Predicted Playing XIs

Ranchi Raiders

Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar Singh, Aditya Singh, Pankaj Kumar (wk), Supriyo Chakraborty (c), Roni Kumar, Ravi Yadav, Harsh Rana, Manishi, Rounak Kumar, Alok Sharma

Dhanbad Dynamos

Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Satya Setu, Yuvraj Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Abhishek Yadav, Anirban Chatterjee, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Vikash Kumar.

Match Details

Match: Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos, 12th Match, Jharkhand T20

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Date and Time: 22nd July, 1:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi has greatly favored the bowlers in the Jharkhand T20. Run-scoring won't be easy on this surface. While the track is expected to help the pacers, the spinners should come into play as the match progresses, with the pitch expected to slow down.

Jharkhand T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (RAN vs DHA)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Kumar, A Sen, S Setu, R Yadav, K Singh, S Chakraborty, S Raj, A Singh, R Kumar, V Kumar, P Kumar Singh

Captain: K Singh. Vice-captain: S Chakraborty

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Kumar, A Sen, S Setu, R Yadav, K Singh, S Chakraborty, S Raj, A Singh, R Kumar, V Kumar, A Mansoori,

Captain: R Kumar. Vice-captain: P Kumar

Edited by Samya Majumdar