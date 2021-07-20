RAN vs DUM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Jharkhand T20 match - July 21st, 2021

The Ranchi Raiders will face off against the Dumka Daredevils on 21 July in the ninth match of Jharkhand T20 League at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Both teams have identical records thus far; they have each played two matches and won one. With a better net run rate, the Ranchi Raiders sit in third spot, one place ahead of the Dumka Daredevils.

The teams had contrasting starts to their respective campaigns. The Ranchi Raiders lost their first match to the Bokaro Blasters, while the Dumka Daredevils defeated the Dhanbad Dynamos.

On that note, let us look at three players you can pick as captain and vice-captain for the clash between Dumka Daredevils and Ranchi Raiders in the Jharkhand T20 League.

#1 Mohit Kumar

The swashbuckling Daredevils batsman is a ferocious striker of the cricket ball. In their opening match, Mohit Kumar smashed a half-century and steered his team to victory.

He followed that up with a knock of 33. Mohit is currently the third-highest run-getter in the Jharkhand T20 League. With form on his side, he is a must-have in your Dream 11 team.

#2 Supriyo Chakraborty

Supriyo Chakraborty is a key all-rounder for the Ranchi Raiders, given his ability to contribute with both bat and ball. He has amassed 33 runs in two innings thus far and is also the leading wicket-taker for his team with four scalps. He is certainly one of the players to watch out for in this clash.

#3 Vivekanand Tiwari

Vivekanand Tiwari is one of the rising stars of Jharkhand. He has even featured for India at the Under-19 level.

He has done his reputation no harm in the two games he's played in this tournament. The youngster has picked up six wickets in two matches and is currently the highest wicket-taker in the competition.

