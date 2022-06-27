RAN vs DUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 24

The Ranchi Raiders (RAN) will take on the Dumka Daredevils (DUM) in the 24th match of the BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022 on Monday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

The Dumka Daredevils have not fared well in this year's Jharkhand tournament as they have continuously lost their last few matches. The Ranchi Raiders are one of the strongest teams but they lost their last match against the Singhbhum Strikers by three wickets.

The Dumka Daredevils will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Singhbhum Strikers are expected to win the match.

RAN vs DUM Probable Playing XI

RAN Playing XI

Arvind Kumar (wk), Robin Minz, Arnav Sinha (c), Abhishek Yadav, Uttam Kumar, Harsh Rana, Ayush Kumar, Md Kounain Quraishi, Sachin Yadav, Ajay-Sonu-T, Ajit Kumar Singh

DUM Playing XI

Sharandeep Singh, Ankit Kumar (c), Atul Singh Surwar, Vinayak Sao (wk), Abhay Singh, Rahul Kumar-II, Manishi, Vinayak Vikram, Subham Singh, Umar Mallick, Ayush Kumar-II

Match Details

RAN vs DUM, BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 24

Date and Time: June 27, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

RAN vs DUM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Kushagra, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches. He smashed 48 runs in 38 balls in the last match against the Jamshedpur Jugglers.

Batters

A Singh and A Yadav are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. A Sinha is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

M Quraishi and H Rana are the best all-rounders to pick in the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Kumar is another good pick for the Dream11 team as he smashed 52 runs in the match against the Singhbhum Strikers.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Singh and S Yadav. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. Manishi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in RAN vs DUM Dream11 prediction team

A Singh (DUM)

H Rana (RAN)

S Yadav (RAN)

RAN vs DUM: Important stats for Dream11 team

A Singh - 84 runs and 10 wickets

S Yadav - 13 wickets

A Sinha - 222 runs

RAN vs DUM Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: K Kushagra, S Singh, A Singh, A Yadav, A Sinha, H Rana, M Quraishi, A Sonu, S Singh, Manishi, S Yadav

Captain: A Singh Vice Captain: S Yadav

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: K Kushagra, S Singh, A Singh, A Yadav, A Sinha, H Rana, M Quraishi, U Mallick, S Singh, Manishi, S Yadav

Captain: A Singh Vice Captain: H Rana

