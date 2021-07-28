RAN vs DUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20, Match 24

Ranchi Raiders will take on Dumka Daredevils in the 24th match of the Jharkhand T20 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Wednesday.

Ranchi Raiders have won four of their last five matches. Their only defeat came against Bokaro Blasters. After the Bokaro defeat, Ranchi got back to winning ways in their most recent game against Singhbum Strikers, winning the contest by six wickets.

Dumka Daredevils are currently on a three-match losing run and are thus going into the match as underdogs.

RAN vs DUM Probable Playing 11 Today

RAN XI

Supriyo Chakraborty (c), Pankaj Kumar (wk), Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar Singh, Aditya Singh, Alok Sharma, Ravi Yadav, Harsh Rana, Manishi, Sachin Tiwary, Rounak Kumar.

DUM XI

Sonu Singh (C), Arnav Sinha, Bhanu Anand (wk), Mohit Kumar, Aayush Kumar, Ram Roshan Saran, Nishikant Kumar, Ronit Singh, Junaid Ashraf, Saurabh Shekhar, Amit Gupta

Match Details

RAN vs DUM, Jharkhand T20 Match 24

Date and Time: 28th July, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

When the tournament began, the JSCA International Stadium Complex wicket was a balanced one and assisted both batters and bowlers. However, over the last few matches, it has increasingly helped the bowlers and batters have found it difficult to score runs here. The team bowling first has won four out of the last five games and the average first innings score here is 103.

Today’s RAN vs DUM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Bhanu Anand should be the first-choice wicket-keeper. He has batted extremely well and has amassed 126 runs in the last five matches.

Batsmen

Pankaj Kumar is reliable with the bat and can keep the scoreboard ticking. He has scored 137 runs in the last five games.

Aryaman Sen scored a half-century in the match against Bokaro Blasters. He’ll be expected to notch up a big score once again.

All-rounders

Supriyo Chakraborty has been one of the most consistent performers in the tournament so far. He’ll make a fantastic captaincy choice for your RAN vs DUM Dream11 side. He has picked up seven wickets so far and can also contribute with the bat.

Mohit Kumar has already scored two half-centuries in the competition. He has also picked up wickets with the ball.

Bowlers

Sonu Kumar Singh has been the most successful bowler for Dumka Daredevils. He has picked up nine wickets so far.

Rounak Kumar picked up a couple of wickets in the most recent match against Singhbhum and would like to carry on his good form.

Top 5 best players to pick in RAN vs DUM Dream11 prediction team

Supriyo Chakraborty (RAN) – 501 points

Bhanu Anand (DUM) – 456 points

Sonu Kr Singh (DUM) – 443 points

Mohit Kumar (DUM) – 373 points

Pankaj Kumar (RAN) – 373 points

Important stats for RAN vs DUM Dream11 prediction team

Supriyo Chakraborty: 66 runs and 7 wickets

Bhanu Anand: 126 runs

Sonu Kr Singh: 9 wickets

Mohit Kumar: 92 runs and 1 wicket

Pankaj Kumar: 137 runs

RAN vs DUM Dream11 Prediction Today

RAN vs DUM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Anand, P Kumar, A Sen, R Yadav, S Shekhar, S Chakraborty, M Kumar, A Singh, S Kr Singh, R Kumar, Manishi

Captain: S Chakraborty, Vice-Captain: S Kr Singh

RAN vs DUM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Anand, P Kumar, A Sen, R Yadav, S Shekhar, S Chakraborty, M Kumar, P Kumar Singh, S Kr Singh, R Kumar, Manishi

Captain: B Anand, Vice-Captain: M Kumar

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava