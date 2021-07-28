RAN vs DUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20, Match 24

Ranchi Raiders will take on Dumka Daredevils in the 24th match of the Jharkhand T20 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Wednesday.
Ranchi Raiders have won four of their last five matches. Their only defeat came against Bokaro Blasters. After the Bokaro defeat, Ranchi got back to winning ways in their most recent game against Singhbum Strikers, winning the contest by six wickets.
Dumka Daredevils are currently on a three-match losing run and are thus going into the match as underdogs.
RAN vs DUM Probable Playing 11 Today
RAN XI
Supriyo Chakraborty (c), Pankaj Kumar (wk), Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar Singh, Aditya Singh, Alok Sharma, Ravi Yadav, Harsh Rana, Manishi, Sachin Tiwary, Rounak Kumar.
DUM XI
Sonu Singh (C), Arnav Sinha, Bhanu Anand (wk), Mohit Kumar, Aayush Kumar, Ram Roshan Saran, Nishikant Kumar, Ronit Singh, Junaid Ashraf, Saurabh Shekhar, Amit Gupta
Match Details
RAN vs DUM, Jharkhand T20 Match 24
Date and Time: 28th July, 2021, 1:00 PM IST
Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Pitch Report
When the tournament began, the JSCA International Stadium Complex wicket was a balanced one and assisted both batters and bowlers. However, over the last few matches, it has increasingly helped the bowlers and batters have found it difficult to score runs here. The team bowling first has won four out of the last five games and the average first innings score here is 103.
Today’s RAN vs DUM Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Bhanu Anand should be the first-choice wicket-keeper. He has batted extremely well and has amassed 126 runs in the last five matches.
Batsmen
Pankaj Kumar is reliable with the bat and can keep the scoreboard ticking. He has scored 137 runs in the last five games.
Aryaman Sen scored a half-century in the match against Bokaro Blasters. He’ll be expected to notch up a big score once again.
All-rounders
Supriyo Chakraborty has been one of the most consistent performers in the tournament so far. He’ll make a fantastic captaincy choice for your RAN vs DUM Dream11 side. He has picked up seven wickets so far and can also contribute with the bat.
Mohit Kumar has already scored two half-centuries in the competition. He has also picked up wickets with the ball.
Bowlers
Sonu Kumar Singh has been the most successful bowler for Dumka Daredevils. He has picked up nine wickets so far.
Rounak Kumar picked up a couple of wickets in the most recent match against Singhbhum and would like to carry on his good form.
Top 5 best players to pick in RAN vs DUM Dream11 prediction team
Supriyo Chakraborty (RAN) – 501 points
Bhanu Anand (DUM) – 456 points
Sonu Kr Singh (DUM) – 443 points
Mohit Kumar (DUM) – 373 points
Pankaj Kumar (RAN) – 373 points
Important stats for RAN vs DUM Dream11 prediction team
Supriyo Chakraborty: 66 runs and 7 wickets
Bhanu Anand: 126 runs
Sonu Kr Singh: 9 wickets
Mohit Kumar: 92 runs and 1 wicket
Pankaj Kumar: 137 runs
RAN vs DUM Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Anand, P Kumar, A Sen, R Yadav, S Shekhar, S Chakraborty, M Kumar, A Singh, S Kr Singh, R Kumar, Manishi
Captain: S Chakraborty, Vice-Captain: S Kr Singh
Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Anand, P Kumar, A Sen, R Yadav, S Shekhar, S Chakraborty, M Kumar, P Kumar Singh, S Kr Singh, R Kumar, Manishi
Captain: B Anand, Vice-Captain: M Kumar