RAN vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand T20 League Match - Sep 22nd, 2020

The first match of the day will see Ranchi Raiders take on Dumka Daredevils in a crucial encounter of the Jharkhand T20 League.

Ranchi Raiders have two points from four games with their only victory coming against Jamshedpur Jugglers. The team are short of experienced players and are banking on the youngsters to take up the responsibility.

On the other hand, Dumka Daredevils are second in the points table with three wins and a loss. They possess a bunch of experienced players and will go into this fixture as favourites.

Squads to choose from

Ranchi Raiders

Pankaj Kumar, Yash Bhagat, Aayush Ojha, Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar, Satyendra Prajapati, Shikhar Mohan, Aditya Singh, Harsh Rana, Roni Kumar, Suman Dutt-Singh, Ashish Kumar Choubay, Manishi, Prem Kumar-Singh, Rishav Raj and Vivek Anand.

Dumka Daredevils

Amit Kumar, Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Ayush Kumar, Ishtekar Ahmed-Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Harshdev Gautam, Supriyo Chakraborty, Arnav Sinha, Kumar Suvarna, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh and Saurabh Shekhar.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ranchi Raiders

Pankaj Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Satyendra Prajapati, Shikhar Mohan, Suman Dutt-Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Prem Kumar-Singh, Vivek Anand and Manishi.

Dumka Daredevils

Bhanu Anand, Anand Kumar, Saurabh Shekhar, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Ayush Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh and Supriyo Chakraborty.

Match Details

Match: Ranchi Raiders vs Dumka Daredevils

Date: 22nd September, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The last few games have not been in favour of the batsmen as the teams have struggled to even get 100 on the board. The onus will be on the fast bowlers to get the early breakthroughs. The pitch has also started to offer some turn for the spinners, which is something the batsmen might need to watch out for.

Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RAN vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Anand, A Sen, R Singh, A Sinha, R Kumar, A Singh, Manishi, V Anand, P Kumar Singh, S Chakraborty and S Kr-Singh.

Captain: A Singh Vice Captain: R Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Kumar, A Sen, R Singh, A Sinha, A Kumar, A Singh, Manishi, V Anand, A Sharma, S Chakraborty and S Kr-Singh.

Captain: V Anand Vice-captain: S Chakraborthy