RAN vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand T20 League Match - Sep 29th, 2020

The first match of the day will see Ranchi Raiders go up against Dumka Daredevils at the JSCA International Stadium Complex as part of the ongoing Jharkhand T20 League.

Ranchi Raiders go into this clash in a must-win situation to book themselves a berth in the semis. They will also be praying that the other matches go their way while Dumka Daredevils having already made it to the knockout round.

During their previous clash, Ranchi Raiders had the upper hand in the rain-curtailed game and won it by 25 runs. With two equally strong teams going up against each other, we are all set for a thriller on Tuesday morning.

Squad to choose from

Dumka Daredevils

Amit Kumar, Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Ayush Kumar, Ishtekar Ahmed-Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Harshdev Gautam, Supriyo Chakraborty, Arnav Sinha, Kumar Suvarna, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh and Saurabh Shekhar.

Ranchi Raiders

Pankaj Kumar, Yash Bhagat, Aayush Ojha, Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar, Satyendra Prajapati, Shikhar Mohan, Aditya Singh, Harsh Rana, Roni Kumar, Suman Dutt-Singh, Ashish Kumar Choubay, Manishi, Prem Kumar-Singh, Rishav Raj and Vivek Anand.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ranchi Raiders

Pankaj Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Satyendra Prajapati, Shikhar Mohan, Suman Dutt-Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Prem Kumar-Singh, Vivek Anand and Manishi.

Dumka Daredevils

Bhanu Anand, Anand Kumar, Saurabh Shekhar, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Ayush Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh and Supriyo Chakraborty.

Match Details

Match: Ranchi Raiders vs Jamshedpur Jugglers

Date: 29th September, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pitch will assist the batsmen early on in the game. As the match progresses, the pitch tends to become harder to bat on. Both captains will be looking to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board. With no rains expected, we hope to see a full game of 40 overs on Tuesday.

Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RAN vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Anand, M Kumar, A Sen, R Singh, A Sinha, I Ahmed-Khan, A Singh, Manishi, P Kumar Singh, V Anand and S Kr-Singh.

Captain: V Anand Vice-captain: A Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Anand, P Kumar, S Mohan, R Singh, A Sinha, I Ahmed-Khan, A Singh, Manishi, S Chakraborty, V Anand and S Kr-Singh.

Captain: Vice-captain: S Chakraborty