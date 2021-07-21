RAN vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Jharkhand T20 Match - July 21st, 2021

The Ranchi Raiders will take on the Dumka Daredevils in the ninth match of the Jharkhand T20 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Wednesday.

The Ranchi Raiders had a woeful start to their Jharkhand T20 campaign, losing their opening match against the Bokaro Blasters by three wickets. However, they bounced back strongly in their very next match, beating the Singhbhum Strikers by 42 runs. The Ranchi Raiders will be eager to extend their winning momentum when they lock horns with the Daredevils.

Dumka Daredevils, meanwhile, were up against Dhanbad Dynamos in their first Jharkhand T20 match. They restricted Dhanbad to a score of 135 for 6 before chasing down the target in just 15.3 overs with seven wickets in hand. However, the Dumka Daredevils lost their second game against the Jamshedpur Jugglers by 30 runs. They will be desperate to get back on the winning track at the expense of the Ranchi Raiders at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from:

Ranchi Raiders

Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar Singh, Aditya Singh, Pankaj Kumar (wk), Supriyo Chakraborty (c), Roni Kumar, Ravi Yadav, Harsh Rana, Manishi, Rounak Kumar, Alok Sharma, Rishav Raj, Umar Mallick, Sachin Tiwary

Dumka Daredevils

Amit Gupta, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Shivam Rai, Ajay Sonu T, Nishikant Kumar, Sonu Singh, Vivekanand Tiwary, Aayush Kumar, Akshat Jain, Junaid Ashraf, Mohit Kumar, Bhanu Anand

Predicted Playing XIs

Ranchi Raiders

Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar Singh, Aditya Singh, Pankaj Kumar (wk), Supriyo Chakraborty (c), Roni Kumar, Ravi Yadav, Harsh Rana, Manishi, Rounak Kumar, Alok Sharma

Dumka Daredevils

Arnav Sinha, Bhanu Anand (wk), Mohit Kumar, Ram Roshan Saran, Ayush Kumar, Sonu Kr-Singh (c), Nishikant Kumar, Vivek Anand, Ajay-Sonu-T, Junaid Ashraf, Anurag Sanjay

Match Details

Match: Ranchi Raiders vs Dumka Daredevils, 9th Match, Jharkhand T20

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Date and Time: 21st July, 9:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi generally favors the bowlers and it won't be an easy affair to score runs on this surface. While the track is well suited to pacers, the pitch is expected to slow down as the match progresses, bringing the spinners into play.

Jharkhand T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (RAN vs DUM)

RAN vs DUM - Jharkhand T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Anand, P Kumar, A Sen, R Yadav, A Sinha, S Chakraborty, M Kumar, A Singh, V Anand, N Kumar, Manishi

Captain: S Chakraborty. Vice-captain: M Kumar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Anand, A Sen, R Yadav, A Sinha, S Chakraborty, M Kumar, A Singh, V Anand, R Kumar, N Kumar, Manishi

Captain: V Anand. Vice-captain: A Singh

Edited by Samya Majumdar