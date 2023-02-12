RAN vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BPL 2023, Eliminator

The Eliminator of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 will see Rangpur Riders (RAN) take on Fortune Barishal (FBA) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, February 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RAN vs FBA Dream11 prediction.

The Rangpur Riders have been brilliant in the BPL, winning eight out of their 12 matches in the league phase. The likes of Nurul Hasan and Azmatullah Omarzai have been brilliant, with overseas stars Haris Rauf and Shoaib Malik also standing out.

Fortune Barishal, on the other hand, have slightly lost their way of late, losing three out of their last four matches. Despite their recent struggles, Fortune Barishal have a strong side, with Shakib Al Hasan being key.

With both sides keen to keep their BPL trophy hopes alive, an intriguing game beckons in Dhaka.

RAN vs FBA Match Details, BPL 2023

Rangpur Riders and Fortune Barishal will face off in the Eliminator of the BPL 2023 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RAN vs FBA, BPL 2023, Eliminator

Date and Time: 12th February 2023, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

RAN vs FBA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Rangpur Riders injury/team news

No injury concerns for Rangpur Riders.

Rangpur Riders probable playing 11

Mohammad Naim, Rony Talukdar, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dasun Shanaka, Nurul Hasan (c&wk), Shamim Hossain, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rakibul Hasan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ripon Mondol and Hasan Mahmud.

Fortune Barishal injury/team news

No injury concerns for Fortune Barishal.

Fortune Barishal probable playing 11

Anamul Haque (wk), Andre Fletcher, Shakib al Hasan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mehidy Hasan, Mahmdullah Riyad, Dwaine Pretorius, Kamrul Islam/Saif Hassan, Karim Janat and Khaled Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain.

RAN vs FBA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (2 matches, 75 runs, SR: 144.23)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has done well in the BPL during his short stint, scoring 75 runs in two innings. He has a strike rate of 144.23 and has done well despite not batting at the top of the order. With Gurbaz in decent form coming into the game, he is a top pick for your RAN vs FBA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Anamul Haque (12 matches, 280 runs, Average: 23.33)

Anamul Haque has been consistent for Fortune Barishal, scoring 280 runs at an average of 23.33. He has complimented the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Jaker Ali to perfection with his aggressive batting style in the top order. With Anamul being a decent player of both pace and spin, he is a good option for your RAN vs FBA Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shakib Al Hasan (12 matches, 375 runs, Average: 41.67)

Shakib Al Hasan is Fortune Barishal's top run-scorer in the BPL this season, scoring 375 runs at an average of 41.67. He has a strike rate of 174.42, holding him in good stead. With Shakib also adding value to the bowling front, he becomes a must-have in your RAN vs FBA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Hasan Mahmud (12 matches, 15 wickets, Average: 22.93)

Hasan Mahmud has been fairly impressive for the Rangpur Riders, picking up 15 wickets in 12 matches. He is averaging 22.93 with a bowling strike rate of 17.93. With Mahmud likely to lead the attack in the absence of Haris Rauf and potentially Naveen ul Haq, he is a decent addition to your RAN vs FBA Dream11 prediction team.

RAN vs FBA match captain and vice-captain choices

Azmatullah Omarzai

Azmatullah Omarzai has had a breakout season with the Rangpur Riders, picking up 15 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 18.33. Omarzai has chipped in with handy cameos with the bat as well. Given his all round skill set, Omarzai is a fine choice as captain or vice-captain of your RAN vs FBA Dream11 prediction team.

Dwaine Pretorius

Dwaine Pretorius is a quality all-rounder who has done well in his lone BPL match this season. He picked up a wicket and scored 48 runs in just 29 balls against the Khulna Tigers. With the conditions also suiting Pretorius, he is a viable captaincy pick in your RAN vs FBA Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for RAN vs FBA Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Shakib al Hasan 375 runs in 11 innings Karim Janat 189 runs in 10 innings Rahmanullah Gurbaz 75 runs in 2 matches Hasan Mahmud 15 wickets in 12 matches Azmatullah Omarzai 15 wickets in 11 matches

RAN vs FBA match expert tips (BPL 2023)

Karim Janat has added balance to the Fortune Barishal side with 189 runs and a handful of wickets to his name. His batting strike rate of 175 is among the best in the competition. With Janat likely to play a prominent role with the ball as well, he is a fine selection for your RAN vs FBA Dream11 prediction team.

RAN vs FBA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

RAN vs FBA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Anamul Haque, Nurul Hasan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batter: Naim Sheikh

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Dwaine Pretorius (c), Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai (vc)

Bowlers: Hasan Mahmud, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Khaled Ahmed

RAN vs FBA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

RAN vs FBA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Anamul Haque, Nurul Hasan

Batters: Shamim Hossain, Naim Sheikh (vc)

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed

