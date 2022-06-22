RAN vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 14

The Ranchi Raiders (RAN) will take on the Jamshedpur Jugglers (JAM) in the 14th match of BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022 on Wednesday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Jamshedpur Jugglers lost their last match to Bokaro Blasters by 25 runs. The Ranchi Raiders, on the other hand, have been one of the strongest teams in this year's tournament and won their last match against Dhanbad Dynamos by 47 runs.

The struggling Jamshedpur Jugglers thus have a tough job on their hands against the Ranchi Raiders.

RAN vs JAM Probable Playing XI

RAN Playing XI

Sumit Kumar (c & wk), Mohit Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Amardeep Singh, Himanshu Gupta, Himanshu KR, Bal Krishna, Ravi Yadav-II, Rishu Chauhan, Sonu Kr-Singh, Monu Kumar

JAM Playing XI

Rahul Prasad (c), Pankaj Kumar (wk), Vivek Kumar, Harshit Namdev, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Suraj, Rajandeep Singh, Mayank Pal, Ashish Kumar Choubey, Nishikant Kumar, Vishal Prasad

Match Details

RAN vs JAM, BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: June 22, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

With the pitch not expected to change considerably throughout the game, both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

RAN vs JAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Minz, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches. He smashed 31 runs in the last match against Dhanbad Dynamos.

Batters

K Suraj and A Sinha are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. H Namdev is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

H Rana and R Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they have been batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Kumar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Yadav and N Kumar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches and are expected to bowl in death overs as well. A Sonu is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in RAN vs JAM Dream11 prediction team

R Singh (JAM)

H Rana (RAN)

S Yadav (RAN)

RAN vs JAM: Important stats for Dream11 team

H Rana - 29 runs and five wickets

R Singh - 25 runs and five wickets

S Yadav - 33 runs and nine wickets

RAN vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: R Minz, K Suraj, A Sinha, H Namdev, H Rana, A Kumar, R Singh, M Quraishi, A Sonu, N Kumar, S Yadav

Captain: H Rana Vice Captain: R Singh

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: R Minz, K Suraj, A Sinha, H Namdev, H Rana, A Kumar, R Singh, S Chakraborty, A Sonu, N Kumar, S Yadav

Captain: H Rana Vice Captain: S Yadav

