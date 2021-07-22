RAN vs JAM Dream11 prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and pitch report for Jharkhand T20 match

The Ranchi Raiders will take on the Jamshedpur Jugglers in the 14th match of the Jharkhand T20 tournament at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.

The Ranchi Raiders tasted defeat in their season opener against the Bokaro Blasters. Since then, they have been unstoppable in their next three encounters and are currently the table-toppers in the points table. Ranchi would love to cement their spot at the top with more victories going forward.

Meanwhile, the Jamshedpur Jugglers bagged two back-to-back wins to start the season. However, their winning streak ended in the third encounter when they were defeated by Dhanbad Dynamos. They were quick to get back to winning ways in their fourth match. Going forward, the Jugglers will be carefully making plans to bag some crucial wins.

Squads to choose from

Ranchi Raiders

Aryaman Sen, Ravi Yadav, Sachin Tiwary, Supriyo Chakraborty, Manishi, Prem Kumar Singh, Rishav Raj, Rounak Kumar, Umar Mallick, Aditya Singh, Harsha Rana, Roni Kumar, M Naveen, Pankaj Kumar

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Rahil Khan, Vivek Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Mithun Kumar, Sankat Mochan, Umang Sethi, Ashish Kumar, Atul Surwar, Rahul Prasad, Rajandeep Singh, Vishal Singh, Arvind Kumar, Shresth Sagar

RAN vs JAM Probable playing XIs

Ranchi Raiders

Supriyo Chakraborty (c), Pankaj Kumar (wk), Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar Singh, Aditya Singh, Alok Sharma, Ravi Yadav, Harsh Rana, Manishi, Sachin Tiwary, Rounak Kumar

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Rahul Prasad (c), Vishal Singh, Shresth Sagar (wk), Arvind Kumar, Rahil Khan, Atul Surwar, Sankat Mochan, Mithun Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Umang Sethi, Amit Kumar

Match details

Match: Ranchi Raiders vs Jamshedpur Jugglers, Match 14

Date and Time: 23rd July, 1:00 PM (IST)

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch report

The wicket at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi has dramatically shifted its favor towards batsmen in the last couple of days. Scores of 170-plus have been registered consistently by the teams batting first.

Hence, teams winning the toss would love to bat first on this wicket to put the opposition under pressure in the second innings.

RAN vs JAM Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

RAN vs JAM Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pankaj Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Sachin Tiwary, Ravi Yadav, Atul Surwar, Vishal Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Arvind Kumar, Sankat Mochan, Rounak Kumar, Prem Kumar Singh

Captain: Supriyo Chakraborty Vice-captain: Vishal Singh

RAN vs JAM Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shresth Sagar, Pankaj Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Rahil Khan, Ravi Yadav, Rahul Prasad, Vishal Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Arvind Kumar, Rounak Kumar, Prem Kumar Singh

Captain: Pankaj Kumar Vice-captain: Aryaman Sen

Edited by Ritwik Kumar