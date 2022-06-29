RAN vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 Match 29

Ranchi Raiders will take on Jamshedpur Jugglers in match number 29 of the Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Thursday.
Ranchi Raiders have been inconsistent in this tournament. They have returned with four wins and five losses so far. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur Jugglers haven't fared any better either. They have a win-loss record of 3-6 and will want to finish this season on a high.
RAN vs JAM Probable Playing 11 today
Ranchi Raiders
Arvind Kumar (wk), Robin Minz, Arnav Sinha, Abhishek Yadav, Uttam Kumar, Harsh Rana, Md Kounain Quraishi, Vikash Yadav-I, Aman Kr Singh, Ajay-Sonu-T, Sachin Yadav
Jamshedpur Jugglers
Pankaj Kumar (wk), Vijay Jena, Kumar Suraj, Adarsh Giri, Supriyo Chakraborty (c), Mayank Pal, Vikas Kumar, Ashish Kumar Choubay, Kamal Kumar, Vishal Prasad, Aryan Hooda
Match Details
Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022, Match 29
Date & Time: June 30, 2022, 9 AM IST
Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Pitch Report
The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi is likely to be a good one to bat on. In addition, the spinners could get some assistance. A score of around 150 could be par.
Today’s RAN vs JAM Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Pankaj Kumar has been batting well in this tournament and has scored 178 runs while striking at 137.98.
Batters
Arnav Sinha is fifth on the leading run-getters list in this competition. He has amassed 274 runs at an average of 39.14 and a strike rate of 116.60.
All-rounders
Supriyo Chakraborty has been effective with both bat and ball. He has mustered 118 runs at a strike rate of 138.82 and has taken five wickets.
Bowlers
Sachin Yadav is the second-highest wicket-taker in this T20 tournament. He has returned with 13 wickets in seven innings.
Top 5 best players to pick in RAN vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team
Sachin Yadav (RAN): 510 points
Arnav Sinha (RAN): 399 points
Harsh Rana (RAN): 364 points
Supriyo Chakraborty (JAM): 326 points
Aryan Hooda (JAM): 250 points
Important stats for RAN vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team
Arnav Sinha: 274 runs
Sachin Yadav: 13 wickets
Harsh Rana: 44 runs & 9 wickets
Supriyo Chakraborty: 118 runs & 5 wickets
Aryan Hooda: 166 runs
RAN vs JAM Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pankaj Kumar, Kumar Suraj, Arnav Sinha, Abhishek Yadav, Supriyo Chakraborty, Harsh Rana, Md Kounain Quraishi, Mayank Pal, Aryan Hooda, Ajay-Sonu-T, Sachin Yadav
Captain: Sachin Yadav Vice-captain: Supriyo Chakraborty
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pankaj Kumar, Robin Minz, Kumar Suraj, Arnav Sinha, Abhishek Yadav, Supriyo Chakraborty, Harsh Rana, Aryan Hooda, Ajay-Sonu-T, Sachin Yadav, Ashish Kumar Choubay
Captain: Arnav Sinha Vice-captain: Pankaj Kumar