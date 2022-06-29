RAN vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 Match 29

Ranchi Raiders will take on Jamshedpur Jugglers in match number 29 of the Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Thursday.

Ranchi Raiders have been inconsistent in this tournament. They have returned with four wins and five losses so far. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur Jugglers haven't fared any better either. They have a win-loss record of 3-6 and will want to finish this season on a high.

RAN vs JAM Probable Playing 11 today

Ranchi Raiders

Arvind Kumar (wk), Robin Minz, Arnav Sinha, Abhishek Yadav, Uttam Kumar, Harsh Rana, Md Kounain Quraishi, Vikash Yadav-I, Aman Kr Singh, Ajay-Sonu-T, Sachin Yadav

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Pankaj Kumar (wk), Vijay Jena, Kumar Suraj, Adarsh Giri, Supriyo Chakraborty (c), Mayank Pal, Vikas Kumar, Ashish Kumar Choubay, Kamal Kumar, Vishal Prasad, Aryan Hooda

Match Details

Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022, Match 29

Date & Time: June 30, 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi is likely to be a good one to bat on. In addition, the spinners could get some assistance. A score of around 150 could be par.

Today’s RAN vs JAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Pankaj Kumar has been batting well in this tournament and has scored 178 runs while striking at 137.98.

Batters

Arnav Sinha is fifth on the leading run-getters list in this competition. He has amassed 274 runs at an average of 39.14 and a strike rate of 116.60.

All-rounders

Supriyo Chakraborty has been effective with both bat and ball. He has mustered 118 runs at a strike rate of 138.82 and has taken five wickets.

Bowlers

Sachin Yadav is the second-highest wicket-taker in this T20 tournament. He has returned with 13 wickets in seven innings.

Top 5 best players to pick in RAN vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team

Sachin Yadav (RAN): 510 points

Arnav Sinha (RAN): 399 points

Harsh Rana (RAN): 364 points

Supriyo Chakraborty (JAM): 326 points

Aryan Hooda (JAM): 250 points

Important stats for RAN vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team

Arnav Sinha: 274 runs

Sachin Yadav: 13 wickets

Harsh Rana: 44 runs & 9 wickets

Supriyo Chakraborty: 118 runs & 5 wickets

Aryan Hooda: 166 runs

RAN vs JAM Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Ranchi Raiders vs Jamshedpur Jugglers - Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pankaj Kumar, Kumar Suraj, Arnav Sinha, Abhishek Yadav, Supriyo Chakraborty, Harsh Rana, Md Kounain Quraishi, Mayank Pal, Aryan Hooda, Ajay-Sonu-T, Sachin Yadav

Captain: Sachin Yadav Vice-captain: Supriyo Chakraborty

Dream11 Team for Ranchi Raiders vs Jamshedpur Jugglers - Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pankaj Kumar, Robin Minz, Kumar Suraj, Arnav Sinha, Abhishek Yadav, Supriyo Chakraborty, Harsh Rana, Aryan Hooda, Ajay-Sonu-T, Sachin Yadav, Ashish Kumar Choubay

Captain: Arnav Sinha Vice-captain: Pankaj Kumar

