RAN vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20, Match 29

Ranchi Raiders will take on Jamshedpur Jugglers in Match 29 of the ongoing Jharkand T20 League on Saturday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

The Raiders are atop the standings, while the Jugglers could go level with them with a win on Saturday.

RAN vs JAM Probable Playing XIs

Ranchi Raiders

Supriyo Chakraborty (C), Aryaman Sen, Pankaj Kumar (WK), Sachin Tiwary, Alok Sharma, Prem Kumar Singh, Deepak Singh, Ravi Yadav, Harsh Rana, Manishi, Rounak Kumar.

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Rahul Prasad (C), Vivek Kumar, Shresth Sagar (WK), Vishal Singh, Rahil Khan, Atul Surwar, Rajandeep Singh, Kumar Ashtik, Ashish Kumar, Mithun Kumar, Prakash Seet.

Match Details

Match: RAN vs JAM, Jharkhand T20 Match 29.

Date and Time: 31st July 2021, at 8:30 AM IST.

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium has been on the slower side, with bowlers expected to get significant purchase. Chasing has been the preferred option by captains on this pitch after winning the toss.

The trend should continue on Saturday, too, as five of the last six completed games in the tournament at this ground have been won by the team batting second. Scores in the region of 135-145 are expected, with spinners likely to dominate proceedings.

Today’s RAN vs JAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Pankaj Kumar: The Ranchi Raiders star has been in fine form throughout the tournament, and is one of the key reasons behind his team’s rise to the top of the table. Kumar has scored 239 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 181+ in eight matches. He is also the leading run-scorer for the Ranchi Raiders in the Jharkhand T20.

Batsmen

Aryaman Sen: He has been one of the pillars for the Raiders. In eight matches this season, he has scored 192 runs at a strike rate of 114.97.

Vishal Singh: He has been one of the most consistent batsmen for the Jugglers this season, and the onus will be on him to deliver against the Raiders. In eight matches this season, Singh has scored 187 runs at a strike rate of 105.65, and is Jamshedpur’s leading run-scorer in the competition.

All-rounders

Supriyo Chakraborty: The Ranchi Raiders captain has led from the front during the tournament, chipping in with both bat and ball. Chakraborty has scored 155 runs in the tournament, and has scalped 12 wickets in eight games, making him one of the team's more bankable assets.

Atul Surwar: The Jamshedpur all-rounder can also be a difference maker for his team, and is one of the players to watch out for in this Jamshedpur T20 game. While his numbers don’t paint the complete picture, Surwar has the ability to make a difference with both bat and ball and could be a utility pick.

Bowlers

Rounak Kumar: The pacer has partnered well with his captain and is arguably the Raiders’ second-best bowler, having picked up 11 wickets in eight games at an impressive economy of 6.1. He can chip in with wickets at regular intervals, and has largely helped his side with his pinpoint accuracy.

Ashish Kumar: Kumar is someone who can pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side. He has scalped eight wickets at an economy rate of 5.65 in eight matches this tournament. He is also Jamshedpur’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far.

Five best players to pick in RAN vs JAM Dream11 prediction team

Supriyo Chakraborty (RAN) - 602 points.

Pankaj Kumar (RAN) - 491 points.

Vishal Singh (JAM) - 484 points.

Ashish Kumar (JAM) - 430 points.

Atul Surwar (JAM) - 374 points.

Key stats for RAN vs JAM Dream11 prediction team

Pankaj Kumar: 8 Matches, Runs: 239, Average: 39.83, Strike-rate: 181.06.

Supriyo Chakraborty: 155 runs and 12 wickets in eight matches; SR - 131.35 and ER - 7.83.

Vishal Singh: 187 runs and two wickets in eight matches; SR - 105.65 and ER - 7.37.

Ashish Kumar: Eight wickets in eight matches; ER - 5.65.

Rounak Kumar: 11 wickets in eight matches; ER - 6.10.

RAN vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Today

RAN vs JAM Dream11 Suggestion 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pankaj Kumar, Shresth Sagar, Aryaman Sen, Alok Sharma, Ravi Yadav-II, Atul Surwar, Vishal Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Ashish Kumar, Rounak Kumar, Manishi.

Captain: Pankaj Kumar. Vice-captain: Vishal Singh.

RAN vs JAM Dream11 Suggestion 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pankaj Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Vivek Kumar, Ravi Yadav-II, Atul Surwar, Rahul Prasad, Vishal Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Ashish Kumar, Rounak Kumar, Manishi.

Captain: Supriyo Chakraborty. Vice-captain: Atul Surwar.

Edited by Bhargav