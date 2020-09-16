RAN vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand T20 League Match - Sep 16th, 2020

The first fixture of the day sees Ranchi Raiders go up against Jamshedpur Jugglers at the JSCA International Stadium Complex. Ranchi Riders scored a below-par 119 during their first game and ended up on the losing side after Singhbum Strickers chased down the total with ease.

The onus will be on opening batsman Aryaman Sen to give them a flying start when they meet Jamshedpur Jugglers. Ranchi's bowlers have not been up to the mark and have failed to keep the opposition under control. They will be banking on Aditya Singh to scalp a few wickets during the powerplay to get the upper hand.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur Jugglers lost their initial game against Dumka Daredevils by a run. They made their opponent settle for 142 during the first innings but failed to get going and chase down the target. Jamshedpur have a balanced side in all areas of the game and will start as favourites.

Squads to choose from

Ranchi Raiders

Pankaj Kumar, Yash Bhagat, Aayush Ojha, Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar, Satyendra Prajapati, Shikhar Mohan, Aditya Singh, Harsh Rana, Roni Kumar, Suman Dutt-Singh, Ashish Kumar Choubay, Manishi, Prem Kumar-Singh, Rishav Raj and Vivek Anand.

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Mithun Kumar, Shreshth Sagar, Rahul Prasad, Pappu Singh, Aryan Hooda, Rahil Khan, Himanshu Dwivedi, Rishu Chauhan, Vivek Kumar, Atul Singh Surwar, Jaskaran Singh, Md Nasim, Sankat Tripathi, Robin Mondal, Sushant Verma and Ashish Kumar.

Predicted Playing XI's

Ranchi Raiders

Pankaj Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Satyendra Prajapati, Shikhar Mohan, Suman Dutt-Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Prem Kumar-Singh, Vivek Anand and Manishi.

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Shresth Sagar, Pappu Singh, Vivek Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Rahil Khan, Himanshu Diwedi, Atul Singh Surwar, Ashish Kumar, Rahul Prasad, Jaskaran Singh and Sankat Tripathi.

Match Details

Match: Ranchi Raiders vs Jamshedpur Jugglers

Date: 16th September at 9:30 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The average batting score on this pitch is between 145 and 155. We get to know from the previous games held on this ground that the track will assist the pacers more than anyone else. So, the batsmen will have to read the delivery carefully before playing any shot. As per the weather, we can expect heavy showers during the game.

Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RAN vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Sagar, A Hooda, V Kumar, A Sen, A S Surwar, R Kumar, A Singh, J Singh, Manishi, H Rana and V Anand.

Captain: A Singh Vice-Captain: A Hooda

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Singh, A Hooda, V Kumar, A Sen, A S Surwar, A Kumar, A Singh, J Singh, Manishi, H Rana and V Anand.

Captain: A S Surwar Vice-Captain: A Sen