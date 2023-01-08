RAN vs KAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for TNCA Inter Districts T20, Match 7

Ranipet (RAN) will take on Kancheepuram (KAN) in the seventh match of the TNCA Inter Districts T20 at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Sunday, January 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RAN vs KAN Dream11 prediction.

This is the first match of the tournament for both Ranipet and Kancheepuram, who will be eyeing a winning start t their campaign. The likes of Arun Karthik, Atheeq Ur Rahman, and M Silambarasan will be the big players for Ranipet, while Suganesh, Sunny Sandhu, and J Jeevanantham might be key players for Kancheepuram.

RAN vs KAN, Match Details

The 7th match of the TNCA Inter Districts T20 between Ranipet and Kancheepuram will be played on January 8th 2023 at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: RAN vs KAN

Date & Time: January 8th 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli has been a decent one to bat on. Four out of the six games so far have seen scores in excess of 150 by teams batting first. Moreover, five out of the six matches have won by teams batting first.

RAN vs KAN Probable Playing 11 today

Ranipet Team News

No major injury concerns.

Ranipet Probable Playing XI: Tamil Dhileepan M E (wk), Arun Karthik, Atheeq Ur Rahman, V Hari Ragavendra, S Ravi Kumar, A S Arjun Prakash, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, S Lakshay Jain, M Silambarasan, Ramalingan Rohit, G Sathish Yadav

Kancheepuram Team News

No major injury concerns.

Kancheepuram Probable Playing XI: P Pranoy (wk), S Mohamed Fahd, V Sashwath Vijay, Sriraman Rajesh, Suganesh, Sunny Sandhu, J Jeevanantham, Narendra Nigam, Pranav Kumar, R Dinesh Kumar, Satish Kumar, P Arumugam

Today’s RAN vs KAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tamil Dhileepan M E

Tamil Dhileepan M E is usually safe behind the stumps and can accumulate points with catches and stumpings. He can be handy with the bat as well.

Top Batter Pick

Arun Karthik

Arun Karthik batted superbly in the 2022 edition of the TNPL. He amassed 293 runs at an average of 41.85 and had a strike-rate of 127.39. He struck a hundred as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Suganesh

Suganesh can go big with the bat at the top of the order and he can hit boundaries regularly. He can also roll his arm over and chip in nicely with the ball if required.

Top Bowler Pick

Pranav Kumar

Pranav Kumar can prove to be a wicket-taking option for KAN. He can dish out economical spells. Moreover, he can tonk it around with the bat and he featured in the TNPL 2022 for Salem Spartans.

RAN vs KAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Sunny Sandhu

Sunny Sandhu can have a big all-round impact. The seam-bowling all-rounder played for Siechem Madurai Panthers in the TNPL 2022 and scored 72 runs while striking at 146.93. With the ball, he took eight wickets at an economy of 6.14.

M Silambarasan

M Silambarasan has featured in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. In the 2022 season, he returned with nine wickets in seven games at an economy rate of 6.54.

5 Must-picks with player stats for RAN vs KAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Arun Karthik (RAN)

Suganesh (KAN)

J Jeevanantham (KAN)

M Silambarasan (RAN)

Atheeq Ur Rahman (RAN)

RAN vs KAN match expert tips

Both teams have some known names in their ranks and a few who have played the TNPL in 2022. Thus, they could be the key. The likes of Arun Karthik, Suganesh, Sunny Sandhu, M Silambarasan and Pranav Kumar will be the ones to watch out for.

RAN vs KAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Ranipet vs Kancheepuram Dream11 Prediction - TNCA Inter Districts T20.

Wicket-keeper: Tamil Dhileepan M E

Batters: Arun Karthik, Atheeq Ur Rahman, V Sashwath Vijay

All-rounders: ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, Suganesh, Sunny Sandhu, J Jeevanantham

Bowlers: M Silambarasan, Pranav Kumar, R Dinesh Kumar

RAN vs KAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Ranipet vs Kancheepuram Dream11 Prediction - TNCA Inter Districts T20.

Wicket-keeper: P Pranoy

Batters: Arun Karthik, Atheeq Ur Rahman, Sriraman Rajesh

All-rounders: Suganesh, Sunny Sandhu, S Lakshay Jain

Bowlers: M Silambarasan, Ramalingan Rohit, Pranav Kumar, P Arumugam

