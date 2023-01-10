RAN vs KNY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for TNCA - S.S. Rajan Trophy, Quarter-final 1

Ranipet will be up against Kanyakumari (RAN vs KNY) in the first quarter-final of the TNCA - S.S. Rajan Trophy on Tuesday, January 10. The Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the RAN vs KNY Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Ranipet won the first pre-quarter-final against Kancheepuram by 64 runs (D/L). They will be looking forward to winning this first quarter-final as well and march their way into the last four.

Kanyakumari, on the other hand, won the second pre-quarter-final against Tirunelveli by nine wickets. They too will be looking forward to cementing their place in the semi-final by winning this match.

RAN vs KNY Match Details

The first quarter-final of the S.S. Rajan Trophy will be played on Jan 10 at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli. The match is set to take place at 3:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Ranipet vs Kanyakumari, TNCA - S.S. Rajan Trophy, Quarter-final 1.

Date and Time: January 10, 2023, 3:30 pm IST.

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli.

RAN vs KNY Pitch Report

The track at the Indian Cement Company Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The pitch is not expected to change too much over the course of the match.

Batting first should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss, with the average first innings score at the venue being 150 runs.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 4.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 1.

Average first innings score: 150.

Average second innings score: 130.

RAN vs KNY Form Guide (Last match)

Ranipet: W.

Kanyakumari: W.

RAN vs KNY probable playing 11s for today’s match

RAN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Ranipet heading into this crucial contest.

RAN Probable Playing 11

Tamil Dhileepan M E (wk), Arun Karthik, Atheeq Ur Rahman, V Hari Ragavendra, S Ravi Kumar, A S Arjun Prakash, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, S Lakshay Jain, M Silambarasan, Ramalingan Rohit, G Sathish Yadav.

KNY Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Kanyakumari ahead of this must-win match.

KNY Probable Playing 11

Antony Dhas, K Easwaran, SP Nathan, R Sibi, P Sunil Kumar, T Saran, Natarajan ST, S Moses Samraj, R Yuvaraja Vishnu, N Arun Raj, RH Madav Subramonian.

RAN vs KNY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

T Saran (One match, 49 runs, Strike Rate: 90.74)

T Saran, who played a match-winning innings of 49 runs in the last game, is the best wicketkeeper pick for this contest. He bats in the top order and could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. Saran can prove to be a solid pick for your fantasy team for this match.

Top Batter pick

A Prakesh Nathan (One match, 26 runs, Strike Rate: 173.33)

A Prakesh Nathan impressed everyone with his hard-hitting skills in the last match. He scored 26 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 173.33 and will be looking to continue scoring at a high rate in this match as well.

Top All-rounder pick

Antony Dhas (One match, two wickets and 52 runs, Economy Rate: 8.75 and Strike Rate: 113.04)

Antony Dhas scored 52 runs in the previous match at a strike rate of 113.04, while also picking up two wickets. He can be a key player for your RAN vs KNY fantasy team due to his ability to deliver in both the batting and bowling departments.

Top Bowler pick

K Easwaran (One match, four wickets, Economy Rate: 7.71)

K Easwaran can provide regular breakthroughs for Kanyakumari with his lethal bowling. He picked up four wickets in the last match at a decent economy rate of 7.71 and will aim to add to his tally in this match.

RAN vs KNY match captain and vice-captain choices

Antony Dhas

Antony Dhas is a dependable bet for the captaincy as he was phenomenal in the previous match. He scored 52 runs while picking up two wickets in the last match.

S Lakshay Jain

S Lakshay Jain is an excellent contender to captain your RAN vs KNY Dream11 fantasy team. He scored 27 runs in the previous match, while picking up two wickets as well.

5 Must-picks with players stats for RAN vs KNY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

G Sathish Yadav: Four wickets and nine runs in one match.

Antony Dhas: Two wickets and 52 runs in one match.

K Easwaran: Four wickets in one match.

S Lakshay Jain: 27 runs and two wickets in one match.

Natarajan ST: Two wickets and 19 runs in one match.

RAN vs KNY match expert tips

G Sathish Yadav could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form.

RAN vs KNY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Quarter-final 1, Head to Head League

Ranipet vs Kanyakumari Dream11 Prediction - TNCA - S.S. Rajan Trophy - Fantasy Suggestion #1

Ranipet vs Kanyakumari Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: T Saran.

Batters: A Prakesh Nathan, N Arun Raj, S Risheek Kumar.

All-rounders: Antony Dhas, Natarajan ST, S Lakshay Jain, Atheeq Ur Rahman.

Bowlers: K Easwaran, M Silambarasan, G Sathish Yadav.

RAN vs KNY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Quarter-final 1, Grand League

Ranipet vs Kanyakumari Dream11 Prediction - TNCA - S.S. Rajan Trophy - Fantasy Suggestion #2

Ranipet vs Kanyakumari Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Tamil Dhileepan M E.

Batters: K Tamil Selvan, SP Nathan, S Risheek Kumar.

All-rounders: Antony Dhas, Natarajan ST, S Lakshay Jain.

Bowlers: K Easwaran, G Godson, Ramalingan Rohit, M Silambarasan.

