RAN vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand T20 League Match - Sep 24th, 2020

In the first Jharkhand T20 League match on Thursday, third-placed Singhbhum Strickers take on fifth-placed Ranchi Raiders. Singhbhum Strickers have six points from six games whereas Ranchi Raiders have four points in six matches.

Singhbhum Strickers will face Ranchi Raiders after narrowly missing out on victory in their most recent outing.

In a rain-curtailed match, Jamshedpur Jugglers emerged victorious against Singhbhum Strickers as the latter failed to chase down 107 from 16 overs. Thus, the Singhbhum Strickers will try to put up a strong performance against Ranchi Raiders in a bid to move up the table.

Ranchi Raiders also come into the encounter on the back of a defeat, meaning that they might want to turn a corner on Thursday - something that adds another layer on intrigue to the contest.

Squads to choose from

Ranchi Raiders

Pankaj Kumar, Yash Bhagat, Aayush Ojha, Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar, Satyendra Prajapati, Shikhar Mohan, Aditya Singh, Harsh Rana, Roni Kumar, Suman Dutt-Singh, Ashish Kumar Choubay, Manishi, Prem Kumar-Singh, Rishav Raj and Vivek Anand.

Singhbum Strickers

Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Ajay Yadav Ankit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Suraj, Amardeep Singh, Roushan Nirala, Anshu Singh, Bal, Shiva Singh, Aryamaan Lala, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng and Sharandeep Singh.

Predicted Playing XI’s

Ranchi Raiders

Pankaj Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Satyendra Prajapati, Shikhar Mohan, Suman Dutt-Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Prem Kumar-Singh, Vivek Anand and Manishi.

Singhbum Strickers

Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Kumar Suraj, Vinayak Vikram, Roushan Nirala, Bal Krishna, Ajay Yadav, Aaryamaan Lala and Shiva Singh.

Match Details

Match: Ranchi Raiders vs Singhbhum Strickers

Date: 24th September at 9:30 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

In the recent games, the pitch has been more favourable to bowlers. In fact, the incessant rain delays have also made things tougher for the batsmen.

However, the past two games have seen teams crossing the 110-run mark and we can expect similar scores to be achieved in the upcoming matches. A score in the range of 130-135 could turn out to be a match-winning total.

Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RAN vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sumit Kumar, Aryaman Sen, S Prajapati, Wilfred Beng, R Kumar, A Singh, V Vikram, K Suraj, V Anand, B Krishna and Shiva Singh.

Captain: V Anand Vice-captain: A Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pankaj Kumar, Aryaman Sen, S Mohan, Wilfred Beng, Roushan Nirala, A Singh, V Vikram, K Suraj, V Anand, B Krishna and Aaryamaan Lala.

Captain: A Singh Vice-captain: B Krishna