RAN vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 25

The 25th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will see the Rangpur Riders (RAN) squaring off against the Sylhet Strikers (SYL) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Friday, January 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RAN vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Sylhet Strikers have won six of their last seven matches and will try their best to continue their dominance in the tournament. The Rangpur Riders, on the other hand, have won three of their last six matches in the tournament.

The Rangpur Riders will give it their all to win the match, but the Sylhet Strikers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

RAN vs SYL Match Details

The 25th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will be played on January 27 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. The game is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RAN vs SYL, Match 25

Date and Time: January 27, 2023, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams will prefer to chase on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The pitch is expected to be fresh, so make your teams accordingly.

RAN vs SYL Form Guide

RAN - Won 3 of their last 6 matches

SYL - Won 6 of their last 7 matches

RAN vs SYL Probable Playing XI

RAN Playing XI

No injury updates.

Naim Sheikh, Mahedi Hasan, Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Shoaib Malik (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nawaz, Nurul Hasan (wk), Haris Rauf, Hasan Mahmud, and Rakibul Hasan.

SYL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Thisara Perera, Akbar Ali, Mohammad Haris, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Zakir Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mohammad Amir, Rejaur Rahman Raza, and Imad Wasim.

RAN vs SYL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Rahim

M Rahim is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. N Hasan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Malik

N Hossain Shanto and S Malik are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. T Hridoy played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

I Wasim

A Omarzai and I Wasim are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. T Perera is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Mortaza

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Mortaza and M Amir. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. H Rauf is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

RAN vs SYL match captain and vice-captain choices

I Wasim

I Wasim will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has smashed 57 runs and seven wickets in the last seven matches.

N Hossain Shanto

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make N Hossain Shanto as he will bat in the top order and bowl a few overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 391 runs and picked up one wicket in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for RAN vs SYL, Match 25

I Wasim

N Hossain Shanto

T Perera

S Malik

H Rauf

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Rahim

Batters: T Hridoy, N Hossain Shanto, N Sheikh, S Malik

All-rounders: T Perera, I Wasim, A Omarzai

Bowlers: M Amir, M Mortaza, H Rauf

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Rahim

Batters: T Hridoy, N Hossain Shanto, S Malik

All-rounders: T Perera, I Wasim

Bowlers: M Amir, M Mortaza, H Rauf, H Mahmud, R Rahman

