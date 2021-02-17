RAN-W vs BOK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand Women's T20 Match - Feb 18th, 2021

In Match 9, Ranchi Roses will be up against the in-form Bokaro Blossoms at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Both teams started their campaign on a winning note and will try to continue their momentum.

Ranchi Roses put up amazing batting efforts in their first couple of games, scoring 124/4 and 130/3 to outplay the opposition.

Bokaro Blossoms also displayed great batting skills by registering scores of 117/8 and 133/5 in their first two games of the ongoing edition.

This is going to be an interesting encounter between two batting powerhouses at the JSCA Stadium.

Squads to choose from

Ranchi Roses: Anamika Kumari, Durga Murmu, Israni Soren, Monika Murmu ©, Chandmuni Purty, Heena Anis, Mousami Pal, Sifan Hasnain, Simran Kaur, Abha Kumari, Nidhi Buley, Simran Mansoori, Ila Khan, Tanvi Ranjana

Bokaro Blossoms: Ashwani Kumari ©, Indrani Roy, Ritu Kumari, Arti Kumari, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Katyayani Madeti, Neha Kumari Shaw, Ishaa Gupta, Komal Kumari, Meera Mahto, Isha Keshri, Anita Manjhi, Ragini Kumari, Riya Raj, Jaya Kumari

Prediction Playing XI

Advertisement

Ranchi Roses: Anamika Kumari, Durga Murmu, Israni Soren, Monika Murmu ©, Chandmuni Purty, Sifan Hasnain, Simran Kaur, Nidhi Buley, Simran Mansoori, Ila Khan, Tanvi Ranjana

Bokaro Blossoms: Ashwani Kumari ©, Indrani Roy, Ritu Kumari, Arti Kumari, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Neha Kumari Shaw, Meera Mahto, Isha Keshri, Anita Manjhi, Ragini Kumari, Jaya Kumari

Match Details

Match: Ranchi Roses Women vs Bokaro Blossoms Women, Match 9

Date: 18th February, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

Both teams have looked comfortable defending totals as they have strong batting units who pile up runs easily on the board. Thus, both captains would opt to bat first if they win the toss.

Jharkhand Women’s T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RAN-W vs BOK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Indrani Roy, Monika Murmu, Durga Murmu, Ragini Kumari, Israni Soren, Arti Kumari, Nidhi Buley, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Meera Mahto, Neha Kumari Shaw, Sifan Hasnain

Captain: Monika Murmu Vice-captain: Arti Kumari

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Indrani Roy, Ila Khan, Monika Murmu, Durga Murmu, Ragini Kumari, Israni Soren, Ashwani Kumari, Nidhi Buley, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Meera Mahto, Neha Kumari Shaw

Captain: Indrani Roy Vice-captain: Nidhi Buley