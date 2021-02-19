RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Dream11 Jharkhand Women’s T20 Match – February 19th, 2021

Ranchi Roses Women will take on Dhanbad Daffodils Women in the 12th match of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy on Friday.

Ranchi Roses Women started their Jharkhand Women’s T20 campaign strongly before losing momentum. They won their opening two games against Dhanbad Women and Jamshedpur Women respectively. Ranchi Roses Women, whose match against Dumka Daisies finished without a result, suffered a two-wicket loss in their last outing to Bokaro Blossoms. They will be eager to return to winning ways in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy today.

Meanwhile, it has been a horrible Jharkhand Women’s T20 campaign for Dhanbad Women, who have lost all four matches they have played this season. They lost by two runs in their last game against Jamshedpur Women.

Jharkhand Women’s T20: Squads to choose from

Ranchi Roses Women

Ila Khan, Tanvi Ranjana, Monika Murmu, Ishrani Soren, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anamika Kumari, Nidhi Buley, Simran Mansuri, Kumari Abha, Simran Kaur, Mousami Paul, Chandmuni Purty, Sifan Hasnain, Heena Anis

Dhanbad Daffodils Women

Priya Kumari, Neelam Mehta, Sonia (c), Khushbu Kumari, Laxmi Murmu (wk), Sulekha Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Shanti Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Ginni Geetha, Arti Kumari, Seema Hembrom, Faarah, Pratima Kumari, Supriya Saloni

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Ranchi Roses Women

Ila Khan, Tanvi Ranjana, Monika Murmu, Ishrani Soren, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anamika Kumari, Nidhi Buley, Simran Mansuri, Kumari Abha, Simran Kaur, Mousami Paul

Dhanbad Daffodils Women

Priya Kumari, Neelam Mehta, Sonia (c), Khushbu Kumari, Laxmi Murmu (wk), Sulekha Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Shanti Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Ginni Geetha, Arti Kumari

Match Details

Match: Ranchi Roses Women vs Dhanbad Daffodils Women, Match 12

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Date and Time: 19th February, 2021, 2:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA Stadium is balanced and is more suited to pacers. In the T20 format, the average first innings score is 118 on this ground, with the team bowling first nearly winning 67% of all recent games.

RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Tips - Jharkhand Women’s T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ila Khan, Monika Murmu, Durga Murmu, Priya Kumari, Khushbu Kumari, Ishrani Soren, Nidhi Buley, Sonia, Shanti Kumari, Sifan Hasnain, Arti Kumari

Captain: Monika Murmu, Vice-captain: Nidhi Buley

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ila Khan, Sulekha Kumari, Monika Murmu, Durga Murmu, Priya Kumari, Khushbu Kumari, Nidhi Buley, Sonia, Shanti Kumari, Sifan Hasnain, Chandmuni Purty

Captain: Durga Murmu, Vice-captain: Priya Kumari