RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022, Match 16

Ranchi Roses Women (RAN-W) will take on Dhanbad Daffodils Women (DHA-W) in the 16th match of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Saturday.

With two wins and four losses, Ranchi Roses Women are currently fourth in the standings. Dhanbad Daffodils Women, meanwhile, have been in superb form and are still unbeaten in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022. With five straight wins, they are sitting pretty at the top of the points table.

RAN-W vs DHA-W Probable Playing 11 today

Ranchi Roses Women: Laxmi Murmu (wk), Anamika Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Sunita Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Niharika (c), Anandita Kishor, Arti Kumari, Isha Keshri, Devyani Prasad, Anita Tigga

Dhanbad Daffodils Women: Jaya Kumari (wk), Shanti Kumari, Pushpa Mahato, Khushbu Kumari, Monika Murmu (c), Arti Kumari, Neha Saw, Anjali Das, Muskan Kumari, Sulekha Kumari, Priyanka Kumari

Match Details

RAN-W vs DHA-W, 16th Match, Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022

Date & Time: April 2nd 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 hasn't been a high-scoring tournament so far, with the bowlers mostly dominating proceedings. While the pacers have found some movement early on, the spinners have got the ball to turn as well.

Today’s RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jaya Kumari has chipped in nicely with the bat, scoring 69 runs in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 so far. She is also safe behind the stumps.

Batter

Khushbu Kumari has scored 87 runs in addition to taking four wickets in the competition so far.

All-rounders

Monika Murmu has been effective with both the bat and ball. She has amassed 88 runs and taken five wickets.

Niharika has bowled really well in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022, picking up eight wickets at an economy rate of 4.56.

Bowler

Devyani Prasad has four wickets to her name at economy rate of 4.12.

Top 5 best players to pick in RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Monika Murmu (DHA-W): 357 points

Niharika (RAN-W): 355 points

Priyanka Sawaiyan (RAN-W): 329 points

Arti Kumari (DHA-W): 322 points

Khushbu Kumari (DHA-W): 281 points

Important stats for RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Monika Murmu: 88 runs & 5 wickets

Arti Kumari: 8 wickets

Niharika: 45 runs & 8 wickets

Priyanka Sawaiyan: 150 runs & 4 wickets

RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Prediction (Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022)

Dream11 Team for Ranchi Roses Women vs Dhanbad Daffodils Women - Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaya Kumari, Anamika Kumari, Khushbu Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Arti Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Monika Murmu, Niharika, Sulekha Kumari, Neha Saw, Devyani Prasad.

Captain: Monika Murmu. Vice-captain: Niharika.

Dream11 Team for Ranchi Roses Women vs Dhanbad Daffodils Women - Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Laxmi Murmu, Anamika Kumari, Pushpa Mahato, Khushbu Kumari, Arti Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Monika Murmu, Niharika, Anjali Das, Sulekha Kumari, Devyani Prasad.

Captain: Arti Kumari. Vice-captain: Priyanka Sawaiyan.

