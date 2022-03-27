RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022, Match 6

Ranchi Roses Women (RAN-W) will take on Dhanbad Daffodils Women (DHA-W) in the sixth match of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday.

Ranchi Roses Women have had an excellent start to their Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 campaign, winning two in two. Dhanbad Daffodils Women are also unbeaten thisseason after winning their tournament opener.

RAN-W vs DHA-W Probable Playing 11 today

Ranchi Roses Women: Priyanka Sawaiyan (c), Laxmi Murmu (wk), Anamika Kumari, Sunita Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Arti Kumari-II, Isha Keshri, Anandita Kishor, Pallavi Kumari, Devyani Prasad, Anita Tigga

Dhanbad Daffodils Women: Monika Murmu (c), Sulekha Kumari (wk), Jaya Kumari, Pushpa Mahato, Khushbu Kumari, Arti Kumari, Shreya Jha, Anjali Das, Shanti Kumari, Shreyanshi, Neha Saw

Match Details

RAN-W vs DHA-W, 6th Match, Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022

Date & Time: March 27th 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 hasn't been a high-scoring tournament so far, with the bowlers mostly dominating proceedings. While the pacers have found some movement early on, the spinners have got the ball to turn as well.

Today’s RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jaya Kumari looked in decent touch in the last game. She scored an unbeaten 35 in Dhanbad Daffodils Women's win.

Batter

Priyanka Sawaiyan has chipped in nicely all-round in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022. She has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 4.57 while also scoring 34 runs.

All-rounders

Anandita Kishor has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball. She has scored 55 runs in two innings and also has one wicket at an economy of 4.00 to her name.

Monika Murmu was superb in Dhanbad Daffodils Women's first game of the season. She scored an unbeaten 37 and returned with figures of 1/7 from 3.4 overs.

Bowler

Anita Tigga has had a superb start to her Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 campaign. She has claimed three wickets at an economy rate of 2.33.

Top 5 best players to pick in RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Anita Tigga (RAN-W): 143 points

Anandita Kishor (RAN-W): 129 points

Monika Murmu (DHA-W): 116 points

Priyanka Sawaiyan (RAN-W): 109 points

Arti Kumari (DHA-W): 51 points

Important stats for RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Anita Tigga: 3 wickets

Anandita Kishor: 55 runs & 1 wicket

Priyanka Sawaiyan: 34 runs & 2 wickets

Monika Murmu: 37 runs & 1 wicket

RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Prediction (Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022)

Dream11 Team for Ranchi Roses Women vs Dhanbad Daffodils Women - Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaya Kumari, Anamika Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Khushbu Kumari, Arti Kumari, Monika Murmu, Arti Kumari-II, Anandita Kishor, Anjali Das, Anita Tigga, Devyani Prasad.

Captain: Anandita Kishor. Vice-captain: Monika Murmu.

Dream11 Team for Ranchi Roses Women vs Dhanbad Daffodils Women - Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jaya Kumari, Anamika Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Khushbu Kumari, Arti Kumari, Monika Murmu, Anandita Kishor, Anjali Das, Anita Tigga, Isha Keshri, Devyani Prasad.

Captain: Monika Murmu. Vice-captain: Priyanka Sawaiyan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar