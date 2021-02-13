RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy Match - Feb 14th, 2021

The first fixture of the inaugural edition of the Jharkhand Women's T20 League will see Ranchi Roses take on Dhanbad Daffodils at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

This league might play a huge role in the careers of several players. It is believed to be a stage where they can showcase their talent and grab a spot in the state team.

So all the players will look to perform at their best level. Both sides are evenly matched on paper, making it an exciting game to watch.

Squads to choose from

Ranchi Roses

Anamika Kumari, Durga Murmu, Israni Soren, Monika Murmu, Heena Anis, Mousami Pal, Chandmuni Purty, Sifan Hasnain, Simran Kaur, Ila Khan, Tanvi Ranjana, Simran Mansoori, Kumari Abha, and Nidhi Buley.

Dhanbad Daffodils

Neelam Mehta, Khushboo Kumari, Priya Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Faarah, Sonia, Arti Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Pratima Kumari, Supriya Saloni, Ginni Geeta, Shanti Kumari, Sulekha Kumari, Seema Hembrom.

Predicted Playing XI

Ranchi Roses

Anamika Kumari, Durga Murmu, Israni Soren, Monika Murmu, Heena Anis, Mousami Pal, Sifan Hasnain, Simran Kaur, Ila Khan, Simran Mansoori, Kumari Abha.

Dhanbad Daffodils

Neelam Mehta, Khushboo Kumari, Priya Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Faarah, Sonia, Pallavi Kumari, Pratima Kumari, Supriya Saloni, Ginni Geeta, Seema Hembrom.

Match Details

Match: Ranchi Roses Women vs Dhanbad Daffodils Women, Match 1

Date: 14th February, 10:00 AM

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex is a good track for batters. It tends to get harder to bat on during the second innings.

Thus, the captain winning the toss will look to bat first and post a challenging total on the board.

Jharkhand Women's T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ila Khan, Monika Murmu, Laxmi Murmu, Ishrani Soren, Priya Kumari-II, Simran Mansuri, Sonia, Nidhi Buey, Pallavi Kumari, Simran Kaur, Chandmuni Purty.

Captain: Laxmi Murmu Vice-Captain: Nidhi Buley

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ila Khan, Monika Murmu, Laxmi Murmu, Ishrani Soren, Nilam Mehta, Kumari Abha, Sonia, Nidhi Buey, Pallavi Kumari, Simran Kaur, Heena Anis.

Captain: Ila Khan Vice-Captain: Sonia