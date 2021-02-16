RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy Match - Feb 17th, 2021

Dhanbad Daffodils will be up against Bokaro Blossoms at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi in match seven of the Jharkhand Women's T20 2021.

Dhanbad Daffodils will be looking to bounce back after consecutive losses. On the other hand, Bokaro Blossoms will try to continue their winning momentum going forward.

After a hefty defeat against Ranchi Roses, Dhanbad were on course for a victory against Dumka Daisies but succumbed to a defeat by three runs.

The Bokaro Blossoms looked rock-solid in their first outing as they scored 117 runs and defended it successfully to win by 46 runs.

Both teams are well equipped in their bowling departments. It is their batting that needs to be figured out if they are to have a successful run in the league.

Another mouth-watering contest awaits at the JSCA stadium.

Squads to choose from

Dhanbad Daffodils: Shanti Kumari, Sonia, Ginni Geeta, Priya Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Neelam Mehta, Khushboo Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Sulekha Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Arti Kumari, Supriya Saloni, Faarah, Seema Hembrom, Pratima Kumari

Bokaro Blossoms: Ashwani Kumari ©, Indrani Roy, Ritu Kumari, Arti Kumari, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Katyayani Madeti, Neha Kumari Shaw, Ishaa Gupta, Komal Kumari, Meera Mahto, Isha Keshri, Anita Manjhi, Ragini Kumari, Riya Raj, Jaya Kumari

Prediction Playing XI

Dhanbad Daffodils: Shanti Kumari, Sonia ©, Ginni Geeta, Priya Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Neelam Mehta, Khushboo Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Sulekha Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Arti Kumari

Bokaro Blossoms: Ashwani Kumari ©, Indrani Roy, Ritu Kumari, Arti Kumari, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Neha Kumari Shaw, Meera Mahto, Isha Keshri, Anita Manjhi, Ragini Kumari, Jaya Kumari

Match Details

Match: Dhanbad Daffodils Women vs Bokaro Blossoms Women, Match 7

Date: February 17, 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The track has played mostly in favor of the side batting first. The average first innings score at this venue hovers around 120.

Pacers and spinners have fared well late in the match. Hence, batting first should be the ideal option upon winning the toss.

