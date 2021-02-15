RAN-W vs DUM-W Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Dream11 Jharkhand Women’s T20 Match – February 16th, 2021

Ranchi Roses Women will take on Dumka Daisies Women in the sixth match of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 2021.

Ranchi Roses Women have begun their campaign on a high. Against Dhanbad Women, Ranchi posted a target of 125 for the loss of four wickets.

Their bowling unit did a spectacular job of restricting Dhanbad well short of the target, as Ranchi Women ended up winning the match by 41 runs.

They followed that up with a 51-run victory over Jamshedpur Women in the next game to make it two wins out of two in the competition.

Dumka Daisies Women began their tournament with a loss against Bokaro Women. However, they bounced back against Dhanbad Women, winning the game by three runs.

Squads to choose from:

Ranchi Roses Women

Ila Khan, Tanvi Ranjana, Monika Murmu, Ishrani Soren, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anamika Kumari, Nidhi Buley, Simran Mansuri, Kumari Abha, Simran Kaur, Mousami Paul, Chandmuni Purty, Sifan Hasnain, Heena Anis

Dumka Daisies Women

Advertisement

Kumari Sabita, Pinky Tirkey, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Pratiksha Gautam, Devyani Prasad, Mamta Paswan, Anjali Das, Sabita Kumari, Anjum Bano, Shampi Kumari, Priya Kumari, Jaya Kumari, Anita Tigga, Muskan Kumari

Predicted Playing 11

Ranchi Roses Women

Ila Khan, Tanvi Ranjana, Monika Murmu, Ishrani Soren, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anamika Kumari, Nidhi Buley, Simran Mansuri, Kumari Abha, Simran Kaur, Mousami Paul

Dumka Daisies Women

Kumari Sabita, Pinky Tirkey, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Pratiksha Gautam, Devyani Prasad, Mamta Paswan, Anjali Das, Sabita Kumari, Anjum Bano, Shampi Kumari

Match Details

Match: Ranchi Roses Women vs Dumka Daisies Women, Match 6

Date and Time: February 16, 2021, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pitch at JSCA Stadium is largely balanced in nature, but slightly more suited to pacers. In the T20 format, the average first innings score on this track is 118 and the team bowling first has won nearly 67% of all recent games.

RAN-W vs DUM-W Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

RAN-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Tips

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ila Khan, Monika Murmu, Durga Murmu, Ishrani Soren, Nidhi Buley, Devyani Prasad, Mamta Paswan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Shampy Kumari, Anjali Das, Sifan Hasnain

Captain: Monika Murmu, Vice-Captain: Nidhi Buley

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ila Khan, Monika Murmu, Durga Murmu, Ishrani Soren, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Nidhi Buley, Devyani Prasad, Mamta Paswan, Shampy Kumari, Anjali Das, Sifan Hasnain

Captain: Durga Murmu, Vice-Captain: Devyani Prasad