RAN-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Dream11 Jharkhand Women’s T20 Match – February 21st, 2021

Match 16 of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy will see the Ranchi Roses take on Dumka Daisies at the JSCA International Sports Complex on Sunday.

The Ranchi Roses look well on course for a semi-final spot with two wins in their Jharkhand Women’s T20 campaign so far. With the likes of Monika Murmu and Anamika Kumari firing on all cylinders, the Roses would ideally want to seal their spot in the top four over the weekend.

Their opponents, Dumka Daisies, are also in the hunt for a top-four finish, with Ruma Mahato starring with the both bat and ball. Captain Priyanka Dawaiyan adds more value to their case ahead of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 game.

The reverse fixture between the two sides was washed out due to rain, with Nidhi Buley impressing with her variations for Dumka. It promises to be an entertaining Jharkhand Women’s T20 game on Sunday.

Jharkhand Women’s T20: Squads to choose from

Ranchi Roses Women

Ila Khan, Tanvi Ranjana, Monika Murmu, Ishrani Soren, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anamika Kumari, Nidhi Buley, Simran Mansuri, Kumari Abha, Simran Kaur, Mousami Paul, Chandmuni Purty, Sifan Hasnain, Heena Anis

Dumka Daisies Women

Kumari Sabita, Pinky Tirkey, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Pratiksha Gautam, Devyani Prasad, Mamta Paswan, Anjali Das, Sabita Kumari, Anjum Bano, Shampi Kumari, Priya Kumari, Jaya Kumari, Anita Tigga, Muskan Kumari

Predicted Playing XIs

Ranchi Roses Women

Ila Khan, Tanvi Ranjana, Monika Murmu, Ishrani Soren, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anamika Kumari, Nidhi Buley, Simran Mansuri, Kumari Abha, Simran Kaur, Mousami Paul

Dumka Daisies Women

Kumari Sabita, Pinky Tirkey, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Pratiksha Gautam, Devyani Prasad, Mamta Paswan, Anjali Das, Sabita Kumari, Anjum Bano, Shampi Kumari

Match Details

Match: Ranchi Roses Women vs Dumka Daisies Women, Match 16

Date: February 21st, 2021, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Sports Complex is on the slower side, with the spinners getting plenty of assistance. Although there is some help on offer for the pacers as well, the batters generally get value for their shots. They will need to bide their time in the middle, with wickets in hand being crucial towards the end of the innings. Both teams will look to bat first and any score above 120 is a potential match-winning total.

RAN-W vs DUM-W Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

RAN-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Tips - Jharkhand Women’s T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Khan, M Murmu, D Kumari, P Sawaiyan, N Buley, M Paswan, D Prasad, R Kumari, S Kumari, A Das and M Paul

Captain: N Buley, Vice-captain: P Sawaiyan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Khan, M Murmu, I Soren, P Sawaiyan, N Buley, M Paswan, D Prasad, R Kumari, S Kumari, A Das and A Bano

Captain: M Murmu, Vice-captain: P Sawaiyan