RAN-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand Women’s T20 2022, Match 22

Ranchi Roses Women (RAN-W) will take on Dumka Daisies Women (DUM-W) in the 22nd match of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Wednesday.

Both Ranchi Roses and Dumka Daisies have gone through their fair share of ups and downs in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 2022. Ranchi Roses Women finished third with 16 points. Dumka Daisies Women are level on points with Ranchi Roses Women, but are just below them, owing to having an inferior net run rate. The two teams have faced each other twice this season, with each winning one.

RAN-W vs DUM-W Probable Playing 11 Today

RAN-W XI

Priyanka Sawaiyan, Anamika Kumari, Isha Keshri, Anandita Kishor, Niharika (c), Divyani Prasad, Urmila Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Sunita Kumari, Anita Tigga, Arti Kumari.

DUM-W XI

Aaiysha Ali, Ashwani Kumari (c), Ruma Kumari Mahato, Pinky Tirkey (wk), Chandmuni Purty, Sai Kripa, Reena Khalko, Manisha Tigga, Anjum Bano, Pavika Rathore, Susmita Purkait.

Match Details

RAN-W vs DUM-W, Jharkhand Women’s T20 2022, Match 22

Date and Time: 6th April, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

It hasn't been a very high-scoring tournament so far, and bowlers have dominated proceedings. Pacers have found a bit of movement early on, while spinners have got turn as well.

Today’s RAN-W vs DUM-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

P Tirkey scored 11 runs in the last match against Ranchi. She will be eager to play a bigger innings today.

Batter

R Kumari Mahato has been in fine form for Dumka Daisies Women, scoring 255 runs and picking up eight wickets so far. She will be a wonderful captaincy choice for your RAN-W vs DUM-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

P Sawaiyan can contribute with both the bat and ball, scoring 196 runs and scalping eight wickets for Ranchi Roses Women.

Bowler

D Prasad will be hoping to bowl a tight line and is expected to be amongst the wickets today.

Top 5 best players to pick in RAN-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction team

R Kumari Mahato (DUM-W) – 729 points

P Sawaiyan (RAN-W) – 537 points

Niharika (RAN-W) – 482 points

Ashwani Kumari (DUM-W) – 476 points

D Prasad (RAN-W) – 401 points

Important stats for RAN-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction team

R Kumari Mahato: 255 runs and 8 wickets

P Sawaiyan: 196 runs and 8 wickets

Niharika: 88 runs and 10 wickets

Ashwani Kumari: 146 runs and 6 wickets

RAN-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Jharkhand Women’s T20 2022)

RAN-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Tirkey, R Kumari Mahato, A Kumari, U Kumari, P Sawaiyan, Niharika, Ashwani Kumari, A Kishor, D Prasad, A Tigga, P Rathore.

Captain: R Kumari Mahato. Vice-captain: P Sawaiyan.

RAN-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Tirkey, R Kumari Mahato, A Kumari, U Kumari, P Sawaiyan, Niharika, Ashwani Kumari, S Hasnain, D Prasad, R Khalko, P Rathore.

Captain: Niharika. Vice-captain: Ashwani Kumari.

