RAN-W vs JAM-W Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Dream11 Jharkhand Women’s T20 Match – February 15th, 2021

Ranchi Roses Women will take on Jamshedpur Jasmines Women in the third match of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 2021.

Ranchi Roses Women have begun their campaign on a high. Against Dhanbad Women, they posted a score of 125.

Ranchi's bowling unit did a spectacular job of restricting Dhanbad well short of the target, as the side ended up winning the match by 41 runs.

Jamshedpur Women will be playing their first match of the tournament. It goes without saying that they will try to figure out how the pitch behaves and execute their plans accordingly.

Squads to choose from:

Ranchi Roses Women

Ila Khan, Tanvi Ranjana, Monika Murmu, Ishrani Soren, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anamika Kumari, Nidhi Buley, Simran Mansuri, Kumari Abha, Simran Kaur, Mousami Paul, Chandmuni Purty, Sifan Hasnain, Heena Anis

Jamshedpur Jasmines Women

Niharika Prasad, Reena Khalkho, Garima Singh, Sunita Kumari, Priti Kumari, Shreyanshi, Rashmi Gudiya, Pushpa Mahato, Priti Tiwary, Sandhya Kumari, Manisha Tigga, Pavika Rathore, Ragini Yadav, Priyanka Kumari

Predicted Playing 11

Ranchi Roses Women

Ila Khan, Tanvi Ranjana, Monika Murmu, Ishrani Soren, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anamika Kumari, Nidhi Buley, Simran Mansuri, Kumari Abha, Simran Kaur, Mousami Paul

Jamshedpur Jasmines Women

Niharika Prasad, Reena Khalkho, Garima Singh, Sunita Kumari, Priti Kumari, Shreyanshi, Rashmi Gudiya, Pushpa Mahato, Priti Tiwary, Sandhya Kumari, Manisha Tigga

Match Details

Match: Ranchi Roses Women vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Women, Match 3

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Date and Time: February 15, 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at JSCA Stadium is largely balanced in nature and is more suited to pacers. In the T20 format, the average first innings score is 118 on this track, and the team bowling first has won nearly 67% of all recent games.

RAN-W vs JAM-W Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

RAN-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ila Khan, Monika Murmu, Ishrani Soren, Sunita Kumari, Nidhi Buley, Sandhya Kumari, Niharika, Sifan Hasnain, Chadnmuni Purty, Shreyanshi, Reena Khalko

Captain: Nidhi Buley, Vice-Captain: Monika Murmu

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ila Khan, Monika Murmu, Ishrani Soren, Durga Murmu, Nidhi Buley, Sandhya Kumari, Niharika, Sifan Hasnain, Chadnmuni Purty, Shreyanshi, Reena Khalko

Captain: Niharika, Vice-Captain: Durga Murmu